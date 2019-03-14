Why You Need Patient to Involve in SEO?

What is SEO? That would baffle anyone who doesn’t understand the term SEO. In short, SEO means making money. Yes, as much as you might not agree to this, anyone who involved in SEO is in the business of making money. If you do not know by now, SEO means search engine optimization. Search engines determine how well your website rank within billions of other websites. This is the reason why many SEO experts emerged when the internet started blooming since 1998. People rather find service or person using the internet than using the old school way of “yellow pages”. Yes, you do remember the yellow pages right? It’s a big yellow book with information on service, people and phone numbers. That thing had become obsolete when the internet search engine was introduced.

Did I mention SEO related to making money? Why, you might wonder? It’s simple, when people searching for service or product in the internet using search engines such as Google, Yahoo or Bing, they will likely visit your website if your website is on the first page of the search engine. According to searchenginewatch.com, you’ll received 33% of clicks if your website is at number one position in search engine, 18% on number two position, about 12% on number three position and the click percentage will kept decreasing as your position increase. Imagine there 1,000 people search for “eBook” per-day and you’ll get 33% click from the 1,000 people, if you’re selling the “eBook” at $10 per-book and out of the 330 people who visited your website, maybe 3-6 people will purchase your product. Then you already are starting making profit from SEO lead visit.

How do You Rank Well in Search Engines?

This is where SEO comes into play. Search engine optimization covers many aspect of your website.

1. Proper Home (or posts and pages) Meta Title and Description

One would be your Meta title and Meta description. I’ve seen many website that have ‘home’ as their homepage Meta title and an empty or short Meta description. In search engine perspective, this is bad SEO practice. Search engine cannot determine what your website is about without clear and descriptive title and description. Therefore you need to add a home title and home description related to your site content. For example if you’re site content is related to “food truck”, then add something like this:

Title (max 57 characters): Yoursitename.com – Best Food Truck Day and Night

Description (max 160 characters): Searching for food truck near California, visit us nearby to taste the best burger and fish fillet all day and night. You can’t get enough of it.

Now search engines will know what your website is about and properly crawl it and add the site to related keyword ranking algorithm. It’s simple right? It only takes you less than 1 minute to do this.

2. Linking to Your Homepage (or posts and pages)

Without a doubt, link building is still an important part to rank your page. However if the page you want to rank has low competition, search engines might rank your page according to the freshness of the content, even without any link building worked into the page.

Link building is not as easy as it may seem, first having 50 in-bound links to your page, did not guarantee will rank your page. Why? Because the quality and relevancy of your in-bound links also will be taken into consideration by search engines, hence the “new algorithm” smart detectable update. So if your page is about “Lawn maker”, make sure your in-bound links have related topic to this subject. Maybe links from gardening or any lawn equipment website.

Although after doing some research, I found that if linking from slightly match EMD (Exact Match Domain) of your topic will highly increase your rank. For example if you’re trying to rank your website with keyword – SEO, then find a linking from a domain that have “SEO” in its domain name such as seo12345.com or 12345seo.com etc.

3. Social Media or Comment Engagement on Your Post

Google see post or page that have certain user engagement as an active content, so it will likely to rank better in search engine. Try sharing your post in social media platform such as Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn, this will certainly boost your post ranking in search engines. Open your post for commenting so visitor can add comment and review to your content, however you need to be careful on spam comments that might overload your website server load and effecting your website performance. Try add a security measure such as Captcha or use a commenting platform such as Disqus.

4. Check for Broken Links on Your sites and posts

Search engines hates broken links so make sure you check if any links are broken. You might not notice if the broken links comes from older archive posts so in this case use a broken links checker such as SEMrush that can list all your recent and old inbound/outbound links that are broken. However, SEMrush is a paid SEO tools, it is a small price to pay in order for your site to rank well in search engines.

5. Submit your sites’ feeds to RSS Feeds Platform

RSS Feeds make it easier for readers to stay up to date with your latest news, most people prefer a quick reading of article rather than actually visiting your sites. Although this is a letdown for your real-time site engagement but using this alternate method could also drive sharing possibility from user reading. One share from user is more than enough to build up a continuous exposure of your content.

Read also: 12 best RSS reader apps to follow your favorite blogs

6. Cross guest post with other authority blog

Don’t simply email to blog admin and saying something like “hey I would like to submit guest post to your site, its high quality content and it will free of charge”.

Now, as generous as you might think, unless the guest post site is an open submit or low authority content site, this action will get annoyed by blog admin. Why? Because nobody like over self-confident writer. You should introduce yourself properly and offer a two side benefit that suitable, mention a few sites that you can authored and offer a cross guest posts exchange or list out the social platform that you will be sharing the post if content accepted, if you have many followers or subscribers in your sharing platform, it might spike an interest from the blog admin, you never know right?.

7. Minimize your post/page outbound links

Outbound links will be taken into consideration when search engines rank your posts, the more outbound links existed in that particular post/page, they will be more likely not rank well. The affected not only focus on the content’s outbound links, the sidebar, the header and the footer area of your post/page also will be scan by search engines. Example if your content only have 1 outbound link but your sidebar have 10 outbound links (some maybe paid links or favorite link that is not related to content), this will definitely have some impact on your post/page rank when search engines process your post/page.

So my advice would be try to minimize your outbound links to maybe less than 5 total in 1 post/page. Internal links will not harm your sites so you can have as many as you want, in fact it is recommended by SEO expert so your new post can get some link juice from your own archive posts.

8. Utilize traffic coming from image search

Yes, traffic coming from Google image search also should be optimize. In point of view, CTR of interesting images are likely higher than normal text. But how do Google rank or list their image directory? Simple, they use your images ALT image tag. Sample

<img src=’http://www.yoursite.com/images/myimages.jpg’ alt=’this is the title of your post’ />

You’ll need to fill in the ALT image tag with keyword from your post title. Also its not a bad idea to name one of your post image using your post title, sample

<img src=’http://www.yoursite.com/images/this-is-your-post-title.jpg’ alt=’this is the title of your post’ />

This will increase the chance of your image get ranked top of Google image search directory.

Final Conclusion



Yes, business and SEO both related to each other more closely than you think. The term better SEO better business apply to anyone running a commerce (selling thing) business venture. However don’t expect you can rank first in search engine overnight, you’ll need patient and determination at first. Visit http://www.dezzain.com/ for more article about how to SEO and how to start and optimize your businesses.

Photos courtesy of us.fotolia.com