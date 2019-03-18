BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, March 18, 2019

Top of the morning, job hunters!

Paid blogging jobs

The Zoe Report is seeking remote, part-time Celebrity Writers to cover celebrity news and features for our celebrity vertical 3-4 days per week. Day-to-day responsibilities include working closely with the Celebrity Editor to pitch and write celebrity and entertainment-driven content, including quick news hits, long-lead features, and smart evergreen roundups that appeal to TZR’s audience via search and social platforms.

Elite Daily is seeking an enthusiastic Celebrity Writer to join our Entertainment Team. Are you an entertainment junkie who keeps up with the royal family as much as the Kardashians? Did you dissect every lyric in Ariana Grande’s new album and then research her entire life story so you can school all your friends at brunch on what her latest single really means? Are you constantly refreshing your Twitter feed to see what the BTS ARMY is freaking out over today? If yes, then Elite Daily’s Celebrity Writer position is for you.

The Global Learning Services (GLS) team is looking for an experienced Technical Editor to join us to support the development of the Red Hat Training courses. In this role, you will play an important part in maintaining the editorial quality and integrity of our content. You’ll need to have a passion for both technology and the English language. As a Technical Editor, you will work closely with our Content Services and Content Development teams, editing customer-facing course training and assessment material.

Our content marketing firm (feelmeflow.com) is looking for a freelance writer/editor to work with our client, an intellectual property firm. The writer will conduct regular phone interviews with four different firm partners, then create long-form blog articles from those interviews. Every quarter, you’ll also come up with 15 story pitches to create the next quarter’s editorial calendar. (This is where familiarity with intellectual property law topics might be helpful!)

Narcity Media is currently looking for a skilled and experienced lifestyle and trending news writer to join our Narcity content team. We’re looking for a strong writer who loves their city and state and wants to express that love through shareable, relatable content. You will be writing articles about exciting things to do, soft news happening in and around your state etc.