BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, March 25, 2019

Paid blogging jobs

We are looking to hire a long-term writer who has a very seasoned writing background. Must have experience in one of the following: Conversion XL, ClickZ, Search Engine Journal, Marketing Week, Search Engine Land, Marketing Engine Land, Entrepreneur, AdAge, AdWeek, FastCo, CMO – or will not be considered.

The Regional Bureau for the Arab States of the United Nations Development Programme has an office located in Beirut (Lebanon) which serves as a platform for operation for the Regional Programme Division projects and/or activities that are implemented across the Arab countries. The services required from the English Language Editor shall meet the needs of any of the bureau’s projects.

We are a media and storytelling startup. We cover current social issues including politics, the environment, Human Rights, etc. Our focus is on highlighting people and companies making a positive change in the world and encouraging our readers to do the same through tangible action – doing more than “Sending Thoughts and Prayers”.

The Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy has an immediate opening for a copy editor. The copy editor will collaborate with the Editorial Manager on the development of the editorial agenda, creation of editorial guidelines, and expansion of the institute’s editorial program. The hourly commitment for this position is flexible (a minimum commitment of 15 hours per week is required) and there is the option for remote work.

Are you interested in working on the WebFX Internet marketing team? Then we’re interested in you! Check out this page to learn more about being a Full-Time Remote Copy Editor. This position is fully remote! Work from anywhere as long as you have a great Internet connection and a comfortable workspace.