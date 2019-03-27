Affiliate Marketing Tips to Build a Profitable Business

Affiliate marketing basically means working with many partners from a variety of marketing disciplines on a performance basis. This marketing channel can complement the marketing mix of companies in a variety of ways and at a manageable risk through more reach, technology or additional resources. To have sustainable success. the following tips must be followed.

1. Make goals

As so often in life, the best bet is of no use if it remains unclear whether the action taken has been fruitful. For that reason, it is always worth staking out goals. It is helpful to define an overall goal, which in most cases represents a certain turnover or number of leads. This goal should be realistic, but also motivating. The parent target can be split into multiple subgoals. Here are the following:

Acquire at least one active partner per month, which delivers sustainable sales

Get in touch with at least two existing publishers per month who have not yet communicated

Perform at least two publisher actions per year

Respond to publisher emails within 24 hours

Once defined, the goal is to be achieved. If these are gradually revised downwards, this is like self-deception and the program will not be advanced.

2. Embed affiliate marketing into your online strategy

Too many merchants, unfortunately, make the mistake of viewing a partner program separate from other marketing channels. It is important to embed the partners in their own strategy and to take advantage of the available synergies. What initially sounds abstract can be realized in practice with the help of the following measures:

Send newsletters with up-to-date information and campaigns on your own page

Overwrite banners with current promotions and offers, so that even publishers can use the promotions for their advertising opportunities

Drive actions exclusively on the affiliate channel so that affiliates can benefit from the exclusivity

Communicate a relaunch or redesign of your own website to the publisher and customize the banner ads

Lacking the internal resources to serve a particular marketing channel, one can look for a partner to fill that gap. Publisher models range from display and SEA to newsletter marketing or exit-intent technologies and can cover many stages of the customer journey.

3. Provide your partners with information

Of course, you could just let the publishers do it. However, it is much better to actively involve them in marketing activities and, accordingly, also to pass on information. Many publishers are grateful for any hints they can use to guide their strategy. Examples for this are:

Current promotions or reductions

Top sellers

Times of the day when users convert best

Seasonality in which the assortment can be effectively presented (ski season, summer fashion, Black Friday)

Of course, not all internal information is to be distributed with the watering can. Exclusive news offers added value to special partners, with whom closer contact is maintained, and thereby binds them to the program in the long term.

4. Go to conferences and networking events

No agreement or contact by mail or telephone replaces a personal meeting with existing or future partners at events. Even if only one partner exchanges one evening, but intensively, 99 percent of the ideas come together to make the collaboration even more successful. Last but not least, at such events, there is always the opportunity to exchange views with like-minded people and to learn from the experiences of other partner program operators.

5. Continue to develop the affiliate program

Unfortunately, releasing the accumulated partner applications once a month is not enough. A partner program requires intensive care and development. Current developments in the partner program must be promptly addressed.

The competition should also be kept in mind (at least with one eye). For example, if the competition has major changes in the commission structure, it should respond as appropriate and provide incentives to partners to keep them in their own program. This need not necessarily be higher commissions, also by regular promotions, better advertising and good service can bind partners to the program. In any case, further development of the program should always be forced and not wait until the last publisher has switched to the competition.

6. Be open to new things

Affiliate marketing involves many facets and there are always new publisher models in the market. This diversity of affiliate marketing is to be understood as an opportunity, since otherwise easily potentials are given away. Although publisher models sometimes do not convince at first glance, phone calls with operators often reveal opportunities that would have gone unused in the event of a direct rejection.

Most publishers are also on test phases, so that does not have to be final. In a one- or two-month test, the added value of cooperation can be evaluated very well in order to then make a final decision. Of course, not necessarily with the twentieth website operator who wants to present a cashback page as an absolute novelty. A healthy curiosity helps here.

7. Communicate with the partners at eye level

“Affiliates are also human.” This sentence seems funny at first glance, but unfortunately, the basic message is often overlooked. Some affiliates earn their living as publishers and are not just part of the affiliate program to increase merchant sales. Therefore, always try to create a win-win situation.

As in all good business relationships, the greatest successes are expected when communicating on equal terms and placing trust in the other party. Therefore, it is always recommended to take the concerns of the partners seriously. Honesty and professionalism will translate into long term sales.

8. Have your numbers in view

With all confidence and good nature, the numbers in the affiliate program should be kept in mind. There are multiple reasons for that:

Detect early when the performance of a publisher collapses

Black sheep unmask

Recognize the potential of a partner at an early stage in order to expand it

Detect tracking failures

Online marketing is and remains data-driven. Affiliate marketing is no exception. For this reason, the same applies here: data beats emotion. Nevertheless, not every partnership should be terminated just because the numbers are a bit weak. The communication with the partner can clear up so many inconsistencies.

9. Think long term

Short circuit reactions should be avoided. A partner program grows slowly and at best steadily. The affiliate channel is not scalable like SEA. Due to the numerous partnerships results in a somewhat tough mass, which can not be easily controlled. Rather, efforts should be made to move this mass slowly and bit by bit, so that it can benefit in the long term.

Also, changes such as raising commission will (probably) not translate into a surge in the number of active partners. Rather, it will acquire and retain partners over the long term. If a partner demands a higher commission, which sometimes exceeds the margin, then in individual cases this cooperation can also be given a chance. Probably the target CPA is not exceeded in the overall calculation, but it may have won a valuable partner, which in the future also applies for a lower commission the merchant.

Patience is the order of the day. Affiliate marketing takes time and a partner program cannot compete with all other online channels within a few months.

10. Make your affiliate program unique

Why should a partner promote a particular affiliate program? Certainly not because you are the tenth supplier of a comparable product of the anniversary. It is crucial to point out unique selling points in order to stand out from other merchants. In the product range is usually not much to do. Therefore, there are other ways to convince publishers of the program. This can be, for example, a higher commission, regular actions or material gains. Also very attractive advertising material and good support can convince.

In summary, it remains to be said that the operation of a partner program requires appropriate attention and should not be considered as a necessary evil. Without heart and soul, patience and stamina, no successful affiliate program will be established in the long term.

