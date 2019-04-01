13 Digital Marketing Trends to Know in 2019

What are the top trends that marketers need to know about in 2019? Here are some of the most significant developments that will shape the way we communicate with customers in the digital space.

1. Voice search will get bigger

Prepare for the growth of voice search with growing smart devices, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Search campaigns will need to adapt their keywords to the hands-free generation.

2. Mobile-first indexing is here

Google will reward sites that make mobile optimisation a priority. With the rollout of mobile-first indexing, there are no excuses not to get your online business mobile-ready in 2019.

3. Live video is better

We all know video is huge, but live video proves to be the format of choice as more Millennials tap into Facebook Live and Instagram Live instead of regular posting.

4. Smarter PPC ads

Automated ads will help to improve ROI on campaigns, and can free up a marketer’s time – allowing them to focus on the more creative aspects of their jobs. PPC consultancy will play a major part in bridging the gap of knowledge as technology advances at such an incredible pace.

5. It’s all about the customer

CX (Customer Experience) continues to be a buzzword in marketing, and businesses will need a customer-centric approach in order to nurture the sales funnel.

6. Chatbots are taking over

Grand View Research reports that 45% of end users now prefer to speak to a chatbot rather than a human customer representative.

7. Omnichannel marketing is a must

As connectivity grows and customers find multiple ways of finding information, omnichannel marketing must be initiated in order to cover every platform of communication.

8. Improving mobile page load time

Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) have been talked about for a while now. With 60% of search traffic on Google coming from mobile devices, making sure your website loads quickly will be critical to a low bounce rate.

9. Facebook is for oldies

The platform now has over 40% of users aged over 65, which could suggest that the platform is peaking and is no longer of interest to the younger generation. Plus, after the 2018 data breach problem in 2018, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Facebook went into a steady decline with the tech-savvy.

10. Influencers are the new celeb

Social media influencers are the rising stars of the web, and they show no signs of slowing down as video content grows. Using influencer marketing will be very important for brands wanting to grow their audience.

11. Good content matters a lot

High quality, relevant content is more important than ever. Successful marketing relies on a seamless customer journey, and content should be at the heart of it.

12. Understand user intent

As with relevant content, marketers also need to be aware of user intent when it comes to search. This is especially important as Google has been focused on semantic search for a while now.

13. Personalised content is now expected

No longer a fancy luxury, but an expectation – personalised content can help you maximise your reach potential with things like email campaigns. This is such a vital tool for the sales funnel. In fact, 96% of marketers believe that personalisation advances customer relationships.