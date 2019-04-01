BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, April 1, 2019

Looking for a fun and productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

Bustle is seeking remote part-time an Entertainment Writer to contribute three six-hour shifts per week. Writers should have extensive knowledge of pop culture, strong news judgment, a fun and witty voice, and the ability to write quickly and cleanly.

Ideal candidates should hold a degree in journalism/communications or similar, and should have 2+ years of experience in reporting, writing, and/or blogging, specializing in entertainment or celebrity writing.

Opera is looking to create more content around the practical use cases of their products and tips & tricks for web browsing in general. Needless to say, they need great writers to make it happen. If you have a great writing style and a fully proficient to native command of English, please apply.

LowCostWebDesignFirm.com is looking for a world-class copywriter with experience writing excellent copy for a variety of clients.

LendingTree is seeking talented freelance editors and writers with proven track records covering the auto industry — from make and model reviews to financing and car-buying best practices. Working knowledge of auto financing, including direct and indirect lending, refinancing and the process of car purchase and leasing also needed.

DoctorLogic is looking for a blog writer to generate engaging, original content for their clients’ websites. This candidate will have excellent research, writing, and editing skills and be able to create relevant, unique, and compelling blog posts that will drive traffic to our clients’ sites. Writer must be skilled, sharp, quick, and savvy, as well as local to the DFW area.

This is an hourly paid position. The position is part-time, up to 30 hours a week. The job will primarily be a remote position but writer must be local for in-house meetings, ongoing training, etc.