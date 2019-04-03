6 Blog UX Tips to Minimize Your Site’s Bounce Rate

The dreaded bounce rate has been a pain point in many a blogger’s side for years, and it continues to be a major problem for blog sites across the globe as they struggle to retain readers and convert them into loyal, paying customers. Without a doubt, if you are a blogger of are trying to improve the performance of your blog for your business, you need to pay special attention to your bounce rate and optimize the user experience accordingly.

Let’s assume that you have already covered the basics and are dishing out quality, in-depth content on your site and social media profiles on a regular basis, and instead focus on the subtle nuances that are still increasing your bounce rate. Here are the most effective UX tips that will help your blog minimize the bounce rate on your website.

Put the bounce rate into perspective

First things first, you need to discover where your content and blog page is underperforming the most in order to derive actionable data to make a change in a positive direction. In other words, you need to put your bounce rate into perspective. Where do you lose your readers the most? Are they leaving your site within the first few paragraphs, or are you losing them mid-way through the article?

Are your images evoking the wrong kind of emotions or is your content overly commercial in nature and filled with affiliate links that deter your readers and portray an untrustworthy image of your brand? These are some of the questions you will need to answer in order to figure out why your readers are leaving, and how you can improve their overall experience to incentivize them to stick around.

Your blog should load instantly

The problem might not be in the quality of your content, imagery, or subliminal messaging – the problem might simply be that your website and blogs are not loading fast enough. Understand that nowadays readers want and need a quick fix to every problem, and a part of the solution is to waste as little time as possible waiting for your images to fully load, your content to come to life, and your page to scale to the exact screen size that they’re using.

You’ve got about 1.5 seconds to catch the attention of your readers or lose them to a competitor’s site that loads within the specified timeframe. To minimize load times on your blog, be sure to crop photos and optimize the code of your website theme, and eliminate any unnecessary plugins, widgets, or scripts.

Emphasize appealing imagery

Content is a broad term that encompasses a number of audio-visual forms that all need to be optimized for stellar user experience – individually and combined with one another. Images can stand on their own as interesting infographics or enthralling story-telling pictures, but they can and should also be an integral part of every written piece you publish on your website.

In a nutshell, images have the ability to boost the quality of your articles and take your content strategy to the next level, which is why you will see every successful web agency nowadays prioritizing quality, optimized imagery as an integral part of a comprehensive content strategy. With that said, make sure you compliment your written content with appealing images that will tell a story, and most importantly, draw the reader in and inspire them to read the article down to the last word.

Let your content flow

Right, on to the content itself. Now, we’ve already mentioned that your content needs to be top-notch in terms of readability, credibility, storytelling, and SEO implementation, but does it flow? Not the story itself, but rather, do the individual content pieces on your blog page flow naturally to complete each other and create a cohesive whole that will inspire the reader to read every single one of your posts?

The answer is probably no. Alas, you cannot expect your readers to waste their time perusing through your website in search of something relevant – you need to bring relevance to them. With that in mind, focus on connecting relevant pieces together, structure your content into topics and galleries, and allow different sections on your website to overlap, taking your readers on a journey of knowledge and education.

Emphasize engagement, interaction, and shareability

Speaking of the need for your content to have a certain flow, you should also make sure it flows into your readers’ social media feeds. Shareability, engagement, and interaction are the keywords you’re looking for here, and these are also invaluable metrics that will help you improve your content strategy and further minimize your bounce rate over time.

Your content needs to speak directly to your readers, offer in-depth solutions, and prove worthy and valuable enough to be shared across the online world. To achieve this, make sure to position social media buttons strategically throughout, ask people to comment, and help them feel like they can reach out to you and engage with your brand. Before long, this type of structure will have inspired readers to stay on your site longer.

Will it load on mobile?

On a final note, it’s important to remember that people are increasingly consuming online content via mobile and handheld devices, so it is your duty to accommodate their needs by optimizing your blog for maximum mobile UX. Be sure to take advantage of accessible mobile pages on your website, optimize images for fast loading and easy scalability for every screen size, and pay special attention to the flow of your content on smaller screens – it will mean all the difference.

Final thoughts

Your blog’s bounce rate will vary based on the UX levels of your content, and your site in general. By making these effective, user-friendly changes, you will have improved the user experience on your blog and minimized your bounce rate, thus enhancing your brand reputation in the competitive business world.