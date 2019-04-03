How to Outsource Content Creation for Your Blog the Right Way

Are you aware that blogging lets you earn good money?

Well, now you know!

There are many ways that you earn from your blog. It’s just a matter of finding out which channel generates the most revenue for you.

However, there’s more to just figuring out the exact way to monetize your blog.

You also need to worry about creating to is creating content that your readers love.

This is key to generating traffic and profits from your blog!

Finding a way to produce content for your blog is of utmost importance.

You can write on your blog if you can. But let’s be real for a second:

Your efforts alone won’t be enough!

You also need to manage other factors of your blog such as SEO, promotions, and more.

Therefore, you need to find a way to automate the creation of high-quality content.

That’s where outsourcing content creation comes in.

In this post, you will learn how to outsource content creation without encountering the most common pitfalls preventing people from getting the best content for their blog.

Let’s start:

Know your needs

Immediately finding a writer without knowing your needs is like getting help for something you don’t know.

Therefore, you must first assess your needs and know what you want from your content writer. This helps you find the right writer to outsource to.

List down the niches you want to target. This helps you find the right writer who’s knowledgeable on that topic. Also, have a budget in mind to know the work quality to expect.

The last thing you want is having your writer turned off because your rate isn’t up to their standards.

Give test assignments

Don’t depend too much on your outsourcer’s past work or portfolio.

For example, Papercheap.co.uk provides some of the best essays that you can publish on your blog. Still, it would help you to run a test article first.

The test assignment should give you an idea of the kind of content to expect from them. This lets you know what to expect from them, such as their writing style and working attitude.

But before running a test article, you need to determine whether to pay the writer for the test or not.

Personally, it’s best practice to pay for the article regardless of the outcome. After all, the article they produced still required effort on their part so might as well compensate them.

Now that you’ve cleared that up with the writer, get cracking on the content!

Test their working dynamics and see how they deal with pressure. Do their finished products pass your standards? A good writer solicits regular feedback and accepts criticism positively. And don’t test just one writer. Instead, test many to have lots of choices.

If you don’t like the work or the writer, then feel free to move on to your next candidate. If the writer doesn’t fit in the scheme of things for your blog, then it’s not mean to be!

Divide your content needs

Carefully assign tasks to different writers. Don’t just give it to anyone you think can write. Ask where your writers specialize in. Perhaps one is better in writing technical articles. While the other prefers writing creative pieces.

Delegate tasks to the right person who’s most capable of writing it. Don’t hesitate to revoke assigned tasks to incapable. There’s always the right person for every article.

Provide adequate resources

Outsourcing content creation doesn’t mean just letting someone do the job for you. You also need to get involved in the writing process. Do this by providing the necessary resources.

By giving them an outline and a credible website resource, you’re most likely going to get the output you expect. Communicate as much as possible. Don’t let them guess what to do. Give them guidance. It might take lots of time at the start, but it pays off later on.

Conclusion

Outsourcing content creation might sound easy. But it’s more complicated than you think. Not only does this require lots of hard work and dedication, but you also need to consider many things. One of which is your involvement.

Some might say that this defeats the purpose of outsourcing because you want to pass on the responsibility to someone else. Well, there’s some truth to that, but it’s not generally that way.

Instead, outsourcing is a way for you to improve your work process. It also frees up time for you to tackle more important tasks. And you need to do this without giving up command.

Follow the tips mentioned above. When you do, you’ll surely have an easier time handling your new outsourcing venture. It might seem tricky at first, but it will eventually pay off in the long run.

