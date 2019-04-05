How to Exponentially Increase Your Blog’s Traffic in 5 Easy Steps

Running an online business is quite a challenging affair. You need to have sufficient knowledge, skills and a bit of capital. In addition to that, you need to have a proper strategy to bring traffic to your site. Without enough traffic, your business will not amount to much. When it comes to attracting an audience, the easiest and most efficient way to do that is by having a blog section on your website. Blogs have been proven to increase website traffic by a big margin. This is the case considering that 77% of internet users read blogs. Let us look at the ways you can increase traffic to your blog and consequently to the rest of the website.

Capitalize on the Power of Email

Ever since the email became a preferred means of communication, it has been a great means of marketing too. Increasing your readership by the use of email is still one of the best things you can do. In the modern day, the power of email is harnessed by ensuring that you have a list of the most important contacts on your mailing list. You can collect emails from the interested parties by having special landing pages and creating a couple of blog posts that will specifically attract the interest of the reader. Emails increase the click-through rates dramatically and thus hold a vital piece in increasing your blog’s traffic.

Guest Blogging

Guest blogging can also increase the traffic to your blog in a big way. There are various websites that offer individuals a chance to make guest posts with the aim of creating a mutually benefitting trade-off. One of the issues you should consider when making guest posts is to have a good profile that clearly tells the readers about who you are and what you do. If you focus on topics that cover forex issues and forex trading for beginners, for instance, ensure that you fully outline your experience in the area. Doing this will spark an interest with the audience who will look for the rest of your work in your blog.

Structure Your Blog Posts Properly

One key issue that contributes to an increased and sustained blog web traffic is the structure of the blog posts. Basically, you need to create posts that not only offer benefit to the users but also which encourage them to engage with you. One of the easiest ways to do this is by ensuring that your posts are readable and that the layout is accessible. A responsive layout is the best choice and the text you choose should be in a friendly font. Apart from that, you should include links to other content in accessible areas so that your readers can go from one post the next easily. A proper blog structure increases traffic tremendously.

Create Viral Content

Viral content is undoubtedly a key factor in increased traffic. Even though viral content is desired by every blogger, only a few manage to create good viral content. It is not an easy task to create viral content, but there are some websites that manage to create such content almost every day. So, how do they do it?

They have the right topical idea

They create fantastic headlines

They post the content at the right place, at the right time

Indeed, viral content creation is all about knowing what will make your audience click on your link immediately. With viral content, you can expect to increase your blog traffic by a huge margin.

Utilize the Long-tail Keyword Strategy

Dominating the web by using long-tail keywords is another great method of increasing your blog’s traffic. Basically, around 70% of web traffic from search engines is attributed to long-tail keywords. This means that a huge emphasis needs to be put when structuring keywords. You should take your time to study how some of your audience ends up on your website. You should also research on how to structure good long-tail keywords that do not go out of contents or which are too vague. The right kind of long-tail keyword can increase the traffic to your blog significantly. Like other forms of SEO though, thorough research must go into creating the right keywords.