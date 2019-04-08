BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, April 8, 2019

Looking for a fun and productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

Study.com is looking for a finance lesson writer. You’re an expert in your field. You might hold one or more professional certifications. You’d like to use your knowledge and experience to help others prepare for a certification exam, advance their career, or simply cultivate new skills for the workplace.

Aquila is seeking a full-time (or part-time) writer who can write tech related content including topics such as VPNs, privacy & cybersecurity.

Retail Dive seeks an experienced and passionate freelance writer to join one of the nation’s leading publications chronicling the transformation of the retail industry and the role technology is playing in that evolution. The ideal candidate will be adept at quickly summarizing complex business and technology news and conveying its significance to an audience of industry experts. The candidate will also be comfortable developing, pitching and reporting in-depth feature pieces that explain the causes and consequences of major sector developments and trends.

Romper is seeking an Astrology Writer to help expand the site’s astrology, zodiac, and new age coverage. The right person should possess a strong understanding of astrology and the way planetary happenings affect the world, our emotions, and our unique individual star signs. Romper readers are interested everything from daily horoscopes; how compatible they are with their partners, mom friends, and kids; how astrology affects the personality and day-to-day happenings of adults and kids alike; to understanding birth charts.

Liftable Media is looking for a sports content writer. The core function of this position is to produce objective written content for an avid sports audience. They are looking for someone able to isolate an intriguing aspect of a sports story and communicate it in a clear, concise manner.