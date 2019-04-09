Are You Relying Too Heavily On Your Blog For Your Results?

It seems like every blogger has high hopes for becoming a success, or at least hopes to generate enough passive income to pay the bills and have something left over to spend.

Internet marketers write tutorials to help bloggers increase traffic, ad revenue, conversions, sales, and every other measure of success you can think of. Many of these tutorials include practical advice for tweaking your blog’s colors, buttons, layout, and email marketing content. While this advice is worth exploring, it gives the impression that designing your website to perfection will generate results.

The truth is, results aren’t directly caused by your website layout or colors. Research shows the ugliest sites convert the best. However, it’s not their ugliness that causes high conversion rates. Ugly websites are often built by someone passionate about the subject matter. That passion results in a website that provides extensive value to visitors. When a website is plain, yet full of information visitors want, a lack of aesthetic appeal hardly matters.

Are you relying on your blog to generate your success?

If you’ve been relying on your blog’s aesthetic appeal and perfect SEO to generate your success, it’s time to try a new approach. Here are 3 ways to increase the value your blog provides:

Constantly research your topic

Even if you’re an absolute expert in your field, keep researching your topic. There’s always someone who knows more than you. The more you learn, the more topics you’ll have to write about. Continually learning makes it easy for you to provide value to your visitors that isn’t found elsewhere.

Tailor your content’s relevance to your niche

Capture your visitors’ attention by creating content just for them.

Rather than publishing generic articles with simple titles, make sure your titles and content are relevant to your niche market in a way that your competition isn’t covering. For instance, Green Residential published an article detailing renovations that will hurt property values in Houston. The first item on the list is solar panels. A generic article would never mention solar panels as a bad investment, but Houston has a unique situation.

Texas is one of few states with a deregulated energy industry. This means customers can choose the company that supplies their power. Traditional energy providers have gotten cheaper, but alternative energy hasn’t. In fact, the ROI for solar in Texas is just 9.8% after twelve years. Although 2005 legislation was enacted to promote solar, it’s not enforced and the state won’t help people transition to solar. This dilemma is the reason solar panels hurt property values in Houston, despite increasing property value in other states. This type of information provides the most value to visitors because most people aren’t talking about it.

Your visitors want value they can’t find anywhere else

Anyone can launch a blog and fill it with content, but only someone passionate about the subject matter can craft content that speaks directly to a niche market.

What can you share with your niche audience that isn’t being shared on generic blogs in the same industry? What are your visitors missing out on? Find the answers to those questions and publish that kind of content.

Take requests for content

Have you considered asking your visitors what they want to read about? By opening yourself up to suggestions, you’ll get to know what’s really on your readers’ minds. They might have questions that have gone unanswered for years. If you can answer those questions, or at least explore the subject, you’ll be their hero.

Your visitors will probably throw you some curve balls and ask for content you never thought about addressing. Follow these suggestions. Tackle tough topics and don’t be afraid to take a stand.

Don’t get stuck in your own mind. Accept guest posts if you find an expert who knows more than you. Make your visitors feel like they’re an active part of your blog – that the relationship is a two-way street.

Increasing value increases conversions

While you won’t turn a struggling blog into a success overnight, you can increase the value provided to your visitors and achieve success in time. Increasing the value provided to your visitors will have a positive impact on your blog’s overall success, including an increase in conversions.