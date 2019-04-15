BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, April 15, 2019

Looking for a fun and productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

INSIDER PICKS: Buying Guides Freelance Writer

Business Insider is looking for a talented freelance writer to research and write comprehensive buying guides for a variety of products (tech, home, outdoors, kitchen, DIY, fitness, gardening). You’ll be part of the growing Insider Picks commerce team in the new buying guides section.

Online Football/Soccer Writers

Soccer International has vacancies for part-time, online writers to provide news, information and analysis on German Bundesliga 2 and USA MLS.

Addiction Recovery Writers

IB Publishing is seeking a variety of writers experienced in the addiction recovery space to contribute well-written, informative articles for leading addiction websites SoberRecovery.com, TheGoodDrugsGuide.com, and AllAboutCounseling.com. Writers will be expected to write a variety of topics and should be able to pitch his or her own stories.

TV writer with knowledge of pop culture

Bustle is seeking an remote part-time Entertainment Writer with a passion for TV to contribute 3-4 full days per week. Candidates should have extensive knowledge of pop culture, strong news judgment, a fun and witty voice, and the ability to write quickly and cleanly. The writer will have an opportunity to write about all different kinds of television, including true crime, dramas, genre shows, reality TV, and comedies.

Writers for Business Mobile Security, Mobile Devices Technology, and General Tech

Gryffin is looking for writers to conduct in-depth online research about a variety of business industries to include Business Mobile Security, Mobile Devices Technology and Tech in general. Writers will create compelling, SEO-rich, original content.

