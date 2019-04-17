Spam Words: Forbidden Words in a Newsletter

Email is the most powerful marketing channel for most businesses in their quest to reach their target audience and grow. However, if you think that marketing via emails is as simple as clicking on the “send” button after drafting your catchy message, you are wrong. It has some challenges. It will take your time, effort and strategy to be successful in email marketing. Writing the email subject line for your email is the most challenging step.

Sonia Bell, a marketing expert at Smart Pill Wiki claims, that: “Poor choice of words in the email subject line only risks triggering spam filters on your recipient’s email. As a result, the information or offer you’re sending to your recipient will land in their spam box instead of their inboxes.” You do not want that to happen! If you are wondering how to do your email newsletters correctly, you are in the right place.

Here are some spam words that are forbidden in a newsletter to enable your well-crafted email to pass the spam filters and go to your subscriber’s inboxes where they can easily see it.

Words expressing gratuity and exaggerated claims

Such words and phrases include the term free such as 100% free, free access, free leads, free consultation, free DVD, free installation, free quotes, free hosting, free sample, no costs, free preview, free offer and so on. Nothing should be for free. These phrases only express how needy and desperate you are to attract subscribers by forcing a purchase through giving of things with no consideration or restrictions.

Words relating to the recipient’s income

Be careful with these words and keep them away from your newsletter; additional income, earn money, real benefit, full refund, earn income, huge profits, avoid bankruptcy, money making, money back, save money, etc.

Words that are meant to pressure the recipients to purchase or take action

These terms include; click here, order, buy direct, call, open now, we accept credit cards, press this link, please read, see for yourself and the list is endless.

Words that express urgency to act

Such spam words include; this won’t last, time-limited, urgent, one-time, supplies are limited, now only, once in a lifetime, get it now, act now, get started now, can’t live without, begin today, etc.

Words that cheapen your offer

Avoid these names that imply a discount or make your proposal look cheap; why pay more, save up to, best price, special promotion, lowest price, discount, 50% off….

Words that instill trust

Avoid words such as, join millions of people, no risk, cancel at any time, this is not spam, according to the laws, confidential, no hidden costs, security, no disappointment, satisfaction guaranteed, cannot be compared/combined with any other, real thing, certified, all natural and so on.

Words meant to surprise or exalt recipients

The following terms will only trigger spam filters on your email; it is effective, amazing, be amazed, easy terms, wonderful, impressive, unbelievable, your own eyes won’t believe.

Personal words

Avoid the use of spam trigger words such as 4U, dear friend, you won, congratulations, you have been selected because they will not let your email pass beyond the spam filters.

Words that sound shady and unethical

You should avoid the following words that sound suspicious such as teen, sex, hot, meet singles, dig up dirt on friends, singles, wife, stock alert, online degree, disclaimer, legal, hidden charges, hidden assets, supply, casino, copy DVD, foreign, etc.

Words related to drugs and medicine

Examples of these terms include; viagra, online pharmacy, weight loss, hormones, cure baldness, Valium, removes wrinkles, life insurance, diagnostic, Xanax medicine, reverse the age, herbs and many others that sound the same.

Words related to employment

Avoid these spam words; be your own boss, work from home, online biz opportunity, while you sleep, useful for your work, work at home, etc.

Digital marketing words

Avoids words such as increase traffic, direct marketing, marketing online, new domain extension, email marketing, marketing solutions, increase sales and so on.

Other words to avoid include those related to a charity such as donation, help or assistance. Also avoid the use of numbers, hashtags, capital letters, emojis and excessive punctuation on your email subject line.

FINAL WORDS

You now know how to send your newsletters with no risk of your messages going to the spam folder by avoiding the use of the trigger words. You don’t need to pressure your subscribers, be manipulative or promise heaven to trick them into clicking on your email newsletter. These strategies will only hurt your email marketing efforts by sending your email direct to your subscribers’ spam box. If what you are offering is of value, just compose your email with enough information, you can include one or two CTAs in the message body and you will be surprised how the open rates of your email campaigns will increase.

This post was written by Sonia Bell, a marketing consultant and blogger. She is interested in researching in the field of marketing psychology and artificial intelligence. She works for Smart Pill Wiki. Sonia is an expert writer in topics such as marketing, company development, and blogging.