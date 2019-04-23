4 of the Best Email Marketing Tools for Bloggers

Did you know that there are almost 4 billion email users checking their emails at least once every day?

This reason is why not putting any effort into growing your email list is almost a crime (not really, but you know what I mean)!

Email marketing offers plenty of opportunities to engage your target audience. From newsletter emails to lead nurturing emails, you can take your customer service to a whole new level just by sending the right email content.

Your emails don’t just keep your subscribers in the loop but they also establish your brand trustworthiness. Not to mention the return traffic you will generate from the emails you keep sending to them.

Therefore, if you have yet to launch your email campaign as a blogger, it’s high time to do so now!

Below are four of the best email marketing tools guaranteed to help bloggers jumpstart their email campaigns and generate more traffic and potential sales:

ActiveCampaign is an automated marketing platform that helps you foster meaningful connections with your readers.

From email marketing to sales CRM, ActiveCampaign has a plethora of features that will support you in developing your blog’s reputation.

For starters, its email marketing feature puts your brand in front of your target audience.

If you’ve always wondered what types of email you should send different segments of your target audience, ActiveCampaign makes it easy for you. With its drag-and-drop email designer. You can easily design beautiful emails that are specially crafted for your different followers.

ActiveCampaign is one of the best marketing software around. Whether you’re sending out broadcast emails, triggered emails, or autoresponder emails, you don’t have to be a techie to set up functional campaigns in just a few minutes. And with rates starting at $9 per month, even small businesses can enjoy its marketing automation features.

Want to know more? Check out this honest review about ActiveCampaign.

OptinMonster claims to be the most powerful lead generation software that can help you quickly convert traffic into sales, or in your case, lifetime subscribers.

By using pre-built templates to collect emails from web visitors, you can get more email subscribers to tune into your blog every time you post new content.

Marketers and business owners love OptinMonster for its powerful targeting system. It lets users customize how their visitors see their opt-in offers to help them can deliver the perfect message every time. It also helps them increase their website’s page views by showcasing their website’s most popular pages to visitors.

OptinMonster is for serious bloggers who want to invest in a solid lead generation tool. With its easy-to-use interface and behavior automation system, you can watch your subscribers’ list grow with every personalized offer you publish on your website.

If you’re looking for a unique and interactive way to get more email subscribers, then you might want to try out the Interact Quiz Maker. Interact is a fun tool that can help you collect leads and segment your list using a technique that is informative and entertaining at the same time – online quizzes.

Interact has over 200+ quiz templates that you can customize for your blog. You can edit any template to add questions and use branded images to match your blog’s branding. Don’t see a template that you like? Then create your own from scratch using the drag-and-drop quiz builder.

If you’re a blogger looking to improve your email marketing strategy, you’ll be relieved to know that the Interact quiz maker can be integrated into your chosen marketing automation system. This way, you can have all your email data in one place.

In today’s digital marketing landscape, great content equates to a high conversion rate so creating visually appealing lead magnets is a good way to grow your subscribers’ list.

Designrr is one of the few software apps that is designed to transform your blog content into an ebook or flipbook. You can then use this new format as bait for new website visitors to give you their emails.

Although it’s not an email marketing platform per se, Designrr can help you create professional looking lead magnets in just a few minutes. The blog post to ebook feature is so easy to use that you can create numerous lead magnets in a day. You can even use Designrr to convert your YouTube video content into blog posts and ebooks so everyone can have access to it.

Designrr is for bloggers who already have a collection of existing content that they want to repurpose. By using different content formats, it’s easy to increase your brand awareness and make it more accessible to a different audience.

Conclusion

So, you see, your email marketing campaign is only as good as the email tool that you use. Picking the right tool might seem a little daunting, but don’t fret. As long as you know what your marketing goals are, choosing email marketing tools that will help you achieve those goals should be a breeze.

