6 Reasons Why Your Content Is Not Shared on Social Networks

Running a blog or website can be tough. Besides having to design the page so that it looks neat and organized, you also have to interact with your readers and post entertaining and attention-grabbing content.

However, sometimes, this might not be enough. You do your best to get people to notice you, yet there are no shares on social media. As a result, you begin to think about how you could purchase from Buzzoid in order to get the much-needed attention.

Well, if you’re going through this situation, you might want to know about some possible reasons why your content gets no engagement. Here are six very common causes that you must work on:

Your Content Is Too Boring

This might be tough to hear, but it’s the harsh reality. People don’t like boring content. Let’s be honest for a second – do you like it when you stumble upon content with awfully long sentences about stuff you don’t care? You most likely click away as soon as possible and go look for something that keeps you interested all along.

Therefore, you shouldn’t do the same mistake. All your content should be carefully created in order to grab anyone’s attention and convince them you’re the real deal. By doing so, you won’t have to worry about the number of shares, because there will be too many to count.

You’re Inconsistent

One of the fastest ways to kill your blog or website is by being inconsistent. In other words, not posting content on a regular basis is detrimental for any creator, so don’t be surprised if your audience seems to barely interact with your posts.

Normally, someone who’s a fan of a content creator expects you to post at least several times a week. By not following this rule, it’s a sure way to lose people’s interest, so they won’t share your stuff on social media either. Make sure you don’t make this mistake.

You’re Overselling

If you’re writing about a product, brand or services, there’s one mistake that you must avoid – overselling. If all you do is talk about the product’s features and how good it is, nobody will care.

What you need to do is tell the audience what the product can offer them, or else your post will get zero shares.

There’s No Discussion Encouragement

When liking content, people love to engage in conversations where they share opinions with other people. This is why so many blogs and websites find a feature to implement under their posts – a comment section. Usually, you’d want to encourage people to share their thoughts by participating in a discussion.

This is a great way to show that you value your audience, which will lead to them sharing your content so more people will be able to reach you.

Your Headlines are Not Interesting Enough

Headlines are probably the most important part of any post. That being said, if you don’t get straight to the point with your headline, you might lose the interest of your readers.

Basically, a headline must be like a magnetic force that attracts the reader and makes him want to keep on reading. You must keep it short and on point, and let the audience know what they are going to achieve if they keep reading. After all, people care about themselves, so they want to know what’s in for them. Use that to your advantage.

You Don’t Offer Anything Useful

As mentioned in the previous point, people care about what they’re going to get from your post. Therefore, if you don’t make sure to offer them valuable advice and new information, what’s the point?

If they reach the end of the article without learning anything, they will most likely pass by the share button without a care in the world. However, if you help them out, they will be eager to share in order to let others find your useful advice.

Conclusion

It’s normal to want shares on social media for your posts, considering how huge social media is nowadays. However, in the event that your content is not getting enough shares, one or more of the mistakes presented in this article might be dragging you down. So, make sure you avoid them.