Finding A Niche For Your Blog

There are all sorts of reasons to blog, and that might be one of the reasons why it is so popular, all around the world. Of course, there are entrepreneurs that start blogging in order to gain an audience that they can hopefully convert into paying customers. There are young professionals that might want to elaborate on ideas that affect society and that they believe are important. There might be elderly individuals that want to reflect on the life that they had and the decisions that they’ve made, and there are also many that might simply want to vent. Either way, it is important that your blog have a certain niche to take advantage of, and finding that niche can be tough. Here are some tips to finding the niche for your blog.

Be Passionate

You might believe that you can continue writing about topics that you aren’t that passionate about, but don’t be surprised when the writing starts to taper off. The same way that you can talk for hours about topics that you love, whether it’s sports, entertainment, business or otherwise – you notice that you can’t talk at length about topics that don’t concern you? It might be politics, or it might be mathematics – but the same logic applies to writing. If you don’t even like what you are writing about, it will show in your writing, and you won’t be able to develop a niche of any kind. Pick the right topic that you are interested in before you start.

Specificity

Many people believe that the more generally they write, the wider of a net that they can cast, in a sense. They might think: why write about entrepreneurship, when I can just write about finance in general? They might write about tips on how to save more money, then speak about the role of a CEO. This might seem like a good idea – but the lack of specificity only makes the writer appear uninformed, and their blog might appear to be pure “fluff”. It doesn’t matter whether your niche is forex trading or flower gardening – find a very specific lane to speak about, so that you can attract a specific niche. As much as you might believe that “going general” is the best policy, it isn’t. If you want to create a blog for accounting students or cpas, make sure that it explores specific accounting topics, and not more general topics.

Consistency/Feedback

You can find your niche by starting to write about a certain subject, and then finding out what your readers want to know more about. It doesn’t matter if they contact you by DM, e-mail, or comment, but these observations can help you find out what direction to go in. Of course, you can only get feedback if you are consistent with your writing. It doesn’t matter if you have committed to writing once a day or once a week, but consistency will be important when it comes to readers understanding your niche. If you keep writing, you will find out what other topics might make sense to write about, and this will help build your audience, who will offer new suggestions. This cycle is very important to making sure that your blog evolves, and that you flesh out your niche completely.

Blogging might not be for everybody, but it’s hard to deny its power. If you are a major corporation looking for more traffic, it can be effective. If you are a small business that understands how blogging can give you an edge over the competition, that’s another reason to do so. Whether you are trying to network within an industry, gain market share, or simply voice your ideas out to the world – finding your niche is important to becoming a successful blogger.