BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, May 6, 2019

Looking for a fun and productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

Seeking intermediate and advanced level business and digital marketing ghost bloggers for work on all of the following subjects (among others):

SEO Content marketing Email marketing Link building SEM/PPC Social media marketing (paid and organic)

Elite Daily is a seeking remote, part-time News Writer to cover social news for their News vertical. Day-to-day responsibilities include sweeping for stories, pitching unique angles on trending content, and writing articles for the vertical.

The ideal candidate will be up to date with all the latest fast food releases (think McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Dunkin’), Instagram and Snapchat updates, and all the best flight deals for affordable vacays.

Elite Daily is seeking a remote, part-time News Writer to cover News & Politics for their News vertical. Day-to-day responsibilities include pitching, writing, and fact-checking 3 stories daily, with opportunities for longer-form features, original reporting, and breaking news coverage. Topics of coverage will include general politics, the Trump administration, and women & LGBTQ+ focused issues.

The ideal candidate will have a distinct personal voice and perspective on the news, be comfortable handling multiple projects at once, and be just as enthusiastic about writing deep dives into reproductive health care policy as they are covering the latest viral politics tweet.

WebCE, Inc., the premier provider of training and educational courseware for licensed financial services professionals, is seeking experienced freelance content and assessment writers and developers to assist the company’s editorial teams in the creation and development of new educational and training materials and the maintenance of existing course materials.

MarketHeed is looking for content writer/strategist that:

1. Can develop a content strategy to grow a B2B Tech (cybersecurity) business (measured by SMART goals set for content strategy)

2. Can create enticing content for the target audience of the B2B Tech customer (measured by the uniqueness of the content and interest/engagement generated)

3. Can handle client content requirements for multiple clients for a digital marketing company.