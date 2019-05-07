How to Use Social Media to Grow Your Business the Right Way

Here’s a not-so-hot take: Social media is very, very popular nowadays.

Everybody, including your grandmother, is on some form of social media platform.

There are over two billion active users around the globe hooked on social media.

This reason is precisely what makes social media enticing for bloggers and brands – they’re readily available for you to tap and engage with!

However, you can’t just DM them about your business or send them a friend request.

In other words, you need to approach growing your business on social media systemically.

In this post, I’ll show you how to do just that and use social media to expand your business.

Get more leads

According to the 2017 Social Media Marketing Industry Report by Social Media Examiner, over 65% of businesses use social media to acquire leads.

However, it doesn’t just get any type of leads.

When used correctly, social media can help you score quality leads that last for a long time.

Social media enables advanced lead targeting because users have free rein over the use of the platform.

With social media, you can easily promote content that interests your target market in social media. You can also interact with them by following users and commenting on others’ posts.

Plus, the different social channels available lets you reach out to your audience and build your brand by sharing your content. You can also include call-to-actions on each post to create a sense of urgency in subscribing or availing your offerings.

Learning how to generate leads using social media maximizes your profitability and success potential. This is especially effective on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, where millions of active users are present.

Improve SEO

Social media may seem like it’s beyond the realms of SEO.

In actuality, however, it isn’t.

In fact, your site’s SEO ranking is affected by your social media presence.

This happens because your site’s authority improves as your share rate in social media increases.

Clients also check your social media profiles first before heading to your site to know your brand better before availing anything.

The more visits you get, the higher your social media ranking becomes. This also helps it appear in a search engine’s front page.

Drive traffic

Also from the same Social Media Examiner report, 78% of small businesses agree that social media presence increases website traffic.

In other words:

No social media presence, no traffic!

To generate traffic from social media, you need to grow your followers.

Of course, that’s easier said than done.

I mean, nobody will just follow you for no reason at all.

So how about we give them a reason, shall we?

First, we need to make it easier for people to follow you.

We need to create different avenues for your target audience to follow you on social media.

I mean, that’s what literal traffic means, right?

Now, to be honest, there’s more than one way to do this. Search Engine Journal covers the best methods in this post to get you started.

The fact that people follow you on social media makes it easier for you to draw them to your sites and turn them into clients.

Just post a tweet or a status message with a link to your business and you’re good to go!

However, you need to plan how you should approach this tactic.

You can start by creating an account of your business on different social media platforms. Then create customized content for each.

This leads potential clients to your lead funnel. You could then convert them into sales in no time.

Also, you could ask them to also pass on your site pages to their followers. Therefore, make your content easy to share by adding social sharing button.

An example of this would be adding a “Click to Tweet” button on a quote or statistic to make it shareable.

Outcompete competitors

You might think that usurping your competitors is out of the question. After all, they may have years ahead of your in building their brand and generate profits from their efforts.

However, even if your brand is relatively new, you can still get the best out of them by learning from them!

Check out their social media updates and analyze the posts they published. Piece them all together until you can see the bigger picture of what they’re trying to achieve.

Easier said than done, I know.

However, there are tools to help you gather the information for you.

Keeping an eye on your competitors is easier in social media because you can monitor them 24/7.

Software like Awario gathers mention of your competitors by other users and interactions they have on all social platforms.

Once you have the information, you can track their most engaged followers, see their posts that received the most likes and retweet, and more.

The data provided by these tools allows you to spy on competitors and form a more effective strategy based on your findings. This way, you can stay on top of other businesses in the market and outperform all of them!

Improve brand recognition

While it’s crucial to track the activity of your competitors, what’s even more important is to create your own brand.

Building a brand that is unique from the rest is necessary for a successful business. People buy things from brands they’re familiar with, so you want to make your brand known to as many people possible.

Social media makes online marketing easier because users are always hooked up to it through their devices. It embeds your brand deep into your target audience’s subconscious.

Therefore, Invest time in creating and sharing interesting content relevant to your market.

Strategically place your logo in a place which can easily be seen to leave a long-lasting impact on people. But don’t place it where it can distract or overwhelm as this can turn away potential leads. Keep your logos clean and simple.

Conclusion

With this being said, you now know better on how social media can help boost your business’ success. It’s not all about improving profitability, but it’s more on becoming an authority in your niche.

Create a lasting positive impact on people’s mind by marketing your brand effectively with the help of the tips above. Also, learn lead generation basics to become more effective in implementing your social media marketing.

Try out each one, learn from your experiences, and continue improving. When you do, then your business will surely go a long way.

