BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, May 13, 2019

Paid blogging jobs

Kaplan Test Prep (www.kaptest.com/careers) is a premier provider of educational and career services for individuals, schools and businesses. Established in 1938, Kaplan is the world leader in the test prep industry. As Barron’s Copywriter on the Publishing Team, you will be responsible for iterating on the Barron’s brand guidelines and writing marketing copy for Barron’s products. Successful candidates will be creative, strategic, organized, detail-oriented, self-motivated, and enthusiastic.

Steyer Content seeks a technical scriptwriter with experience drafting instructional video scripts for a role with one of our tech clients in Redmond, WA. In this role, you’ll write scripts for a large set of animated videos targeted at every part of the business cycle, from initial awareness to engagement and support. You’ll be part of a large client push on commercial communications for their flagship product bundle.

Your Job in a Nutshell: You will be our resident expert in B2B and consultative selling, including topics such as sales tools (like CRMs), sales strategies, sales cycles, sales management, prospecting, lead nurturing, closing the deal, and more.

Quinn Farkas Media is looking for contributors to their digital media company, specifically for one of their newest magazine and review websites, Loophole Lifestyle Magazine and Review (https://www.loopholelifestyle.com).

The publication is now six months old now, and things are really beginning to pick up speed. Magazine quality articles as well as in-depth reviews on everything from websites and products to books and blogs.

Do you love writing about how people lead teams, innovate, create winning products, and launch breakthrough marketing campaigns? Does double-spacing make your eye twitch? Are your editorial standards relentlessly high? We are looking for a self-starter who loves researching and writing about complex topics. Someone who can bring both big-idea pitches and eagle-eyed attention to detail.