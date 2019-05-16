How to Capitalize on Your Most Successful Blog Posts

As a blogger, there is no better feeling than when your post gets tons of positive traction.

Seeing your content rank highly on Google for keywords with respectable search volumes is definitely a massive confidence booster.

But what do you do with these posts once they are out there?

Obviously, you want to keep that good traction going.

That said, you don’t want to leave your high-performing posts to rot, especially if they are time-sensitive. Keep in mind, if Google ranked your content highly on the search engine results pages, it means the all-powerful bots see you as a credible source of information on a certain search query.

Google does not do this lightly.

In the case you get some search engine love on one of your posts, you need to maximize that value. Here are a few easy ways to do this.

Keep the Post Updated with Fresh Keywords

Keyword demand changes on a daily basis. Moreover, if you were targeting terms related to an event or anything that will someday be deemed “old news,” the search volume will inevitably go down.

Your primary goal with a popular blog post is to keep it relevant.

For starters, look into the trending keywords related to your post. Chances are, they probably shifted a little bit since you first wrote the post. For example, say you wrote a blog post on music festivals and it’s killing it on the Google search results for the keyword popular music festivals.

Using a free tool like Ubersuggest, you can quickly see similar keywords that are trending up.

Source

From this graph, you will see that terms like pop music festivals 2019, popular music festivals 2019, and most popular music festivals are trending upwards. With this in mind, updating your post with these keywords/phrases is a great way to help it stay relevant – both to readers and the search engines.

Now, inspiration to update your blog posts can come from more than just keyword research. If you run a business blog, customer reviews can be a gold mine for this. The key is to look for the big patterns that shed light on what people want to see. Then, you can update your post(s) accordingly.

For instance, take a look at these Trustpilot reviews.

Source

There are several points of feedback addressing the issue of combatting fake or fraudulent reviews. In the image above, the highlighted text talks about how the program will fare in the future, as some websites pay for fake reviews. Being as how Trustpilot has blogged about this topic, they could naturally update their post to discuss new measures of combatting fake or fraudulent reviews.

As a bonus, there are plenty of trending keywords that could be used on this topic.

Source

Keyword research is a task that never ends. If you want to retain the prestigious rankings of your top-performing blog posts, you need to stay on the ball to pinpoint trends and opportunities.

Repurpose Them into New Content Formats

The success of a blog post doesn’t have to be contained in your blog section. Posts that are getting tons of traction can be repurposed to capitalize on the momentum, as well as diversify your bank of content. Many businesses like to turn their popular blog posts into infographics or slide shares to make them more visually appealing.

Keep in mind, the internet is becoming very video centric. According to a study from HubSpot, more than 50% of consumers want to see more video content from a brand or business they support.

For example, let’s say you wrote a blog post on “how to increase e-commerce sales.” Thanks to your expert insight and killer writing skills, the post is getting lots of positive traction and is making waves in Google searches. Repurposing this content into a video is a fantastic way to gain more visibility. Fun fact: “How to” searches on YouTube are growing by 70% year over year!

Now, if you want to repurpose blog posts into videos, the key is to streamline your major points. In a video, you can’t always frame the context and examples in the same way you would in a blog post. Make your points concise and add text when needed. Here is a great example from Ignite Visibility:

This video hits the nail on the head. It takes a handful of points that would be found in a blog post and presents them perfectly in video format. The host explains the problem, provides relevant data, and conveys the tips quickly and clearly. Moreover, all of the main points are spelled out on the screen.

Other than video, there are plenty of strategies for effectively repurposing your successful blog posts. If you don’t have the resources for a fancy video, you can talk about your main points in a podcast episode. We are fortunate to live in a time when creating and producing a podcast is easier than ever!

Depending on the topic, you might be able to expand upon it by turning it into an eBook or a whitepaper. Or, instead of repurposing, you can always add a part two or a spin-off blog post.

The good news about repurposing blog posts is you are only limited by your own creativity!

Give Them More LINK JUICE

In the eyes of the search engines, one of the oldest tell-tale signs of “good content” is that other websites are linking to it. The more inbound links a piece of content gets, the more “link juice” it accumulates.

First of all, what the heck is “link juice?”

In a nutshell, link juice is the authority or value that one link passes to the page it connects to.

Source

There are two overarching ways to capitalize on your popular blog posts with link juice: internally and externally.

Internal linking is the easy part. This is how you connect the pages within your own website. The way you interlink your content helps the search engines decipher what your site is all about and the value it provides. If you have a popular blog post on your website, do your best to get that page linked throughout the rest of your content.

Keep in mind, the name of the game is relevancy – both for internal and external linking. For example, if you run a travel blog and have an uber-popular post about quiet bars in San Francisco, including internal links to other posts you may have written about outdoor attractions in Europe or Asia might be a stretch.

Now let’s talk external linking; aka the big, undying challenge of getting link juice.

When you have a popular blog post, one of the best ways to keep the momentum going is to get relevant, high-value backlinks. There are many ways to do this. For one (while the tactic has definitely seen some evolution) guest posting has been a tried-and-true method of gaining high-value backlinks.

Getting featured on relevant websites is actually easier than you might think. There are a couple key places to start. The traditional (and more labor intensive) method is to send cold emails to website editors. Now, as a general courtesy when you reach out, you need to make it clear that you actually read the content on their website. Don’t start your email with the line: “I stumbled across your website and….” Seriously, website owners hate this!

Here is a good example of a concise pitch that gets the point across perfectly.

Source

Depending on your niche, Facebook Groups can be a gold mine for guest posting. Going back to the travel blog example, there is no shortage of opportunities here.

Source

In many of these groups, you can post a message asking if anyone would be interested in accepting a guest post.

Most of the time, you will get some good bites! This tactic certainly extends beyond travel websites.

When you search for sites to get backlinks, you need to be sure the links are do-follow. If they are no-follow, this means there is no link juice being passed. Do yourself a favor and download the free NoFollow extension. This will show you which links are no-followed by placing a dotted rectangle around the anchor text.

Source

In the process of surveying the web for good external links, there are two major factors that come into play:

1. Authority of the website

A website’s authority indicates how trustworthy it is seen in the eyes of the search engines. Authoritativeness is typically ranked on a scale from 1-100 – with 100 being the highest. There are a handful of tools you can use to find this number. Small SEO Tools is easy-to-use and free!

2. Industry relevance

This should be more or less common sense. For instance, if you run a fashion blog, getting an inbound link to one of your popular posts from the website of a car muffler shop isn’t going to do much – regardless of its authority.

Lastly, whether it is internal or external linking, you need to be careful to use the proper anchor text. This is the text in which the link will be attached to. Keep it short (no more than three to five words), natural, and make sure it adds value for the reader.

For instance, if you are trying to include a link to your popular post about starting a podcast, some good, relevant anchor texts would be: how to start a podcast, tips for podcasting, etc.

Getting link juice is critical for maintaining your content’s popularity. Moreover, it’s a game of quality, not quantity. Take your time here and be picky!

Wrapping Up

Knocking it out of the park with a stellar blog post is awesome. However, it’s not the end of the battle. When Google sees your blog post as a good source of information, you need to keep this going as much as you possibly can.

There are practically endless ways you can do this. Hopefully, this post has given you a good idea of where to start!

This post was written by Kevin Svec. Kevin is the Chief Content Strategist at E2M Solutions Inc. He is highly experienced in planning, creating, and distributing blog posts, eBooks, whitepapers, and any other sort of educational content. Kevin is also a seasoned copywriter, with a lot of experience writing website copy and ad content. When he isn’t rock climbing or enjoying one of Southern California’s gorgeous beaches, Kevin is writing for Impulsive Wanderlust, a travel + leisure website he created. Connect with him on LinkedIn!