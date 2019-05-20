BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, May 20, 2019

Looking for a fun and productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best paid blogging jobs – and more – from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

DoctorLogic, headquartered in Plano, TX, is currently looking for a contract writer with distinct experience in writing dental content to assist their in-house writing team in producing copy for their customer websites. This entails writing quality, search-friendly copy using proven techniques and collaborating effectively to produce the best results for their clients.

Located in Hollywood, California, AdvertiseMint.com is a rapidly growing digital advertising agency that specializes in Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat advertising. Some of their clients include True Religion, NewEgg, American Bullion, Blink Bar, Quincy Jones Productions, and MaxiGlide. They are looking for a Part-time Wikipedia Entries Content Editor. As a Wikipedia Editor for AdvertiseMint, you are expected to know the Wikipedia system which is needed in order to achieve a proper Wikipedia entry.

Pour Toi inc. is a digital lifestyle brand for women of color looking to glow up in every possible way. Their mission is to offer endless content from daily inspiration, and the latest beauty trends to wellness and self-love. They are looking for a freelance writer/lifestyle blogger.

Contract Technical Writer needed to work with IBPTAPPS’ Product and Support teams to reformat their Help site to better align with company standards and migrate existing material into the site for internal and/or external consumption.

Tempest (formerly known as Hip Sobriety) is building the next generation of recovery care: a meticulously designed brand and media presence which positions sobriety as an aspirational lifestyle choice and an online educational platform to help achieve it. Their unique approach of putting people at the center of their own recovery helps us reach the 46 million Americans who don’t identify as addicted. And lets them disrupt the entire recovery industry.

The current product is an 8-week ed-tech/digital therapy/online community that is a blend of online resources and instructor-led online sessions.