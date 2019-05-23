Excellent Ways to Use Your Blog to Boost Your E-commerce Store

When it comes to e-commerce, not many entrepreneurs and business leaders tend to focus on growing their content strategy, or just improving their blog page. This is because they put emphasis on other crucial areas of their business, such as web design and responsiveness, customer service, and PPC advertising.

While that is completely fine, it’s important to understand just how powerful content marketing can be in the hands of a skilled drop-shipper or any other e-commerce leader.

Your blog has the power and potential to skyrocket your long-term success in a myriad of ways. For one, you have the unique opportunity here to rise above your competitors in the SERPs by making your blog posts SEO-friendly and putting them in front of the eyes and ears of your audience. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Let’s take an in-depth look at some of the best ways your e-commerce store can capitalize on your blog and content strategy in general.

Use Your Blog to Boost Your E-commerce Store

Go in-depth about individual products

Product descriptions are a necessity, but that doesn’t mean that they couldn’t use a supplementary blog post that goes deeper into the features of your products. There is a whole world of opportunities when it comes to blog posts that deal with specific products, as you can use these blogs to not only boost the product in question but your entire brand as a whole as well.

The key here is to transform amazing product descriptions into engaging stories for the readers to enjoy. You want to captivate them and inspire them to envision themselves using the product, falling in love with it, and making it an inextricable part of their everyday life. To achieve this, though, you will need to replace the sales-y tone with a more story-driven one.

Compile complementary products into a single blog post

As an e-commerce leader, you are surely familiar with the concept of upselling – the art and science of selling complementary products that add value to the base product the customer is about to purchase. Well, your blog can work in the same way, helping you add value to a primary product and create an entire story about how these products, when combined, can truly make an impact on the customers’ life.

These will be some of your most successful blog posts, as they will add value not only to your product page but your entire brand as well. However, you can’t just group products together willy-nilly, and expect people to start buying like crazy. You need to actually find products that complement one another, and tie them together in a compelling story for your customers. What’s more, this story needs to emphasize how they benefit from buying several products instead of just one.

Use the blog to boost your promotions and giveaways

One of the most powerful promotional strategies for growth-oriented e-commerce stores is organizing giveaways. People absolutely love free stuff, and they will have no problem engaging with your brand on social media or on your website for a chance to get something for free with their purchase, or just a gift in general. The key here will be to offer promotional items that are actually valuable to the customer and integrate them into your content strategy.

Be sure to stick your name on them as well, in order to put your brand front and center. E-commerce companies are nowadays increasingly giving out products customers can use every day such as custom flash drives and the like in order to combine functionality with emotion and aesthetics. After you have picked out your items, you can use your blog to talk about them, or even better, incentivize your audience on social media to share and like your blog posts, and comment on them to get more people involved. Your blog is a powerful promotional tool, so use it.

Don’t forget about the how-to posts

Another form of content people absolutely adore is the how-to blog format. These never fail to spark engagement in the online world, as they are just what the audience needs to put your products into context and get an answer to all of their questions about its functionality and use. Buy beyond simple explanatory articles, you can use the how-to format to build a story that involves people using your products in different scenarios and areas of their life.

What does that mean concretely? Let’s say that you are selling upscale women’s clothing, including everything from cocktail dresses to luxurious suits. There are many ways you can integrate your products into the how-to format and your niche by simply teaching your audience how to introduce these pieces into their wardrobe. For example, teach them how to style a dress for every occasion using fine accessories, or how to rock a perfect power suit and make it their own with unique accents. Assume this educational role with your blog, and you will have no problem boosting your retention rate as a result.

Turn customer questions and problems into blogs

Another lucrative opportunity for your blog is to turn customer feedback, common problems, and questions into blog topics. Not only is this a good way to easily generate more blog topics for your site and social media strategy, but it’s one of the best ways to show your audience and the community how much you care. In order for people to develop an emotional connection with a brand, they need to feel like their voices are heard, and that the brand truly appreciates their business.

Using user-generated content is one of the best ways to do that. But beyond posting reviews and photos, you want to use their questions and concerns as a foundation for an in-depth article that talks about your brand and its products. Tie it all into a compelling narrative, and don’t forget to link these products throughout the text to make it easier for your readers to transition into paying, loyal customers.

In closing

Content is the driving force of modern online business, and e-commerce brands need to shift their focus from other areas of their business to the creation of a strong content strategy in order to stand out in the competitive market. Use these tips to take your blogging game to the next level, and drive customer acquisition and retention through the roof.