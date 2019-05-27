5 Important Considerations for Building a Website

A professional looking website is crucial to have a successful business today. Most people will research a product or service online before buying it, so your website could be what impacts their decision. The power that your website has can seem overwhelming, but when done correctly, your website gives you all the control over this situation. Building a website that archives all of your goals can be difficult, especially if you’re tackling this on your own using a free website builder.

When you’re building a website, you might be thinking of dozens of things that need to be done that can make it hard to concentrate on anything specific. Before you get started building your website, here are five important considerations that could make it more effective.

Keep your audience in mind

If you don’t already have a good idea of who your audience is, creating the perfect website will be difficult. People who are most likely to be interested in your business should be the ones you keep in mind when creating your website. Your website should appeal to what your audience wants, not what you or the rest of your team wants. Catering to the needs of your audience will give them a better user experience while they’re on your site. If your website is too general and doesn’t feel like it’s aimed at anyone in particular, you could be losing out on key people. Using the right language can help

Make it easy to navigate

Have you ever gone to a website where you couldn’t find any of the information you came looking for, which just made you get frustrated and left? When you make it hard for people to navigate your website, you could be forcing a lot of people to leave. Even if you have all the right information, people won’t want to spend too long trying to find it. You need to know what people will be coming to your website for and make that easy for them to find. A clean and simple layout can help make your site easier for them to navigate. When you’re site is free of any clutter, you also make it easy to draw attention to anything important that you want people to see.

It needs to be mobile-friendly

Now that over 50% of internet searches are done on mobile devices, your website needs to be mobile friendly. A website that can’t be viewed properly is going to leave a lot of people with a bad impression of your brand. The easiest way for you to ensure that people on mobile devices can get a good view of your site is to use a responsive website design. A responsive design will be able to adjust itself to fit any screen size. This way, people on phones and tablets will get just as good of a view as people on desktops. Not only will your website be able to be used to more people, but a responsive web design can also help you rank higher on Google.

Create blog posts

The best websites will include plenty of high quality, original content. A great way for you to bring that to your website is by regularly creating blog posts that are relevant to your business. When you have blog posts on your website, you help establish yourself as an authority on the topic. You want to be able to show people that your business your knowledgeable and that your a resource they can come to for help. When people can find useful and compelling information in your blog posts, they’ll likely come back to you again in the future. Blog posts are a great way to build a relationship with your customers. Sites that update their content often are also more likely to rank higher than ones that don’t.

Include calls to action

If you’re looking for your website to convert more users, the best thing that you can do is include calls to action throughout your website. When you’re working on your website, it might feel obvious to you what steps a person should take while they’re on your site. It’s easy for you to see, but it’s not always as easy for the user. Using a call to action tells visitors what they should do next and guides them to it. You can even include at least one call to action on a page.

Some of the most commonly used calls to action are:

“Follow us on social media”

“Subscribe now”

“Add to cart”

“Learn more”