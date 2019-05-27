BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, May 27, 2019

Looking for a fun and productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best paid blogging jobs – and more – from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

Valnet Inc. is on the lookout for a freelance writer to contribute list-based buzz articles for TheTravel.

Do you love traveling as much as you love writing about it? Are you interested in various travel-related topics, and want to get your name out in the online publishing world? If you have a passion for traveling and love keeping up to date with the latest trends and best tips and tricks, this is the perfect role for you!

Bustle is seeking a remote part-time Movies Writer with a passion for film to contribute 2-3 full days per week. Applicants should have extensive knowledge of pop culture, strong news judgment, a fun and witty voice, and the ability to write quickly and cleanly. The writer will have an opportunity to write about all different kinds of movies, from blockbuster releases to independent films.

The product is ChipBot and they upgrade business websites by automating customer support and improving customer engagement. They’re a drop-in replacement to live chat and they’re deeply passionate with how they can 10x value for small businesses.

Your job won’t be easy. They’re looking for a writer to help grow their reputation as an ally to small businesses and professionals around the world. They need your help with developing our reputation and credibility. Every piece of content is on the front-lines and you’ll be expanding their army of words.

Are you motivated by the mission to help educate and inform students? Do you believe that affordable, accessible education is key to helping people improve their lives and start their careers? Do you want to help millions of students make informed decisions about their lives, careers, and education? Help Study.com provide students with high quality information that will help them succeed. They are looking for passionate freelance writers to create and update copy for online courses. This copy will inform prospective students about their course and help them make the most of their educational resources!

The editorial team at Valnet Inc. is looking for a dedicated movie and TV expert to plan, manage, and oversee extensive Netflix coverage at ScreenRant.com – the #1 movie and TV website on Google.

Are you a dynamic writer and frequent Netflix binger, who is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest movies, shows, news, and rumors? As a freelance editor, you will manage original, informative, and eye-catching articles that are our audience is craving to read.