BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, June 3, 2019

Looking for a fun and productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best paid blogging jobs – and more – from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

The editorial team at Valnet Inc. is looking for a writer to contribute list-based articles for TheSportster.com.

At the TheSportster, they need a writer who is driven to succeed, have a way with words, and keep up with what’s trending. They’re looking for original, informative and eye-catching articles on wrestling topics people are craving to read about!

Lifewire, one of the largest tech sites on the web, is looking for a few experienced freelance technology writers who share their passion for creating content that leaves readers feeling educated, empowered, and understood. Specifically, they’re looking for writers that consider themselves experts, and expert communicators, in the areas of VPN and web hosting. Their goal is to demystify these services for normal people: to help them understand the important concepts in these areas, which services are best, and how to get them setup and running.

Astronet Media Company is a fast-growing blog about Laptop & Tablet reviews. Their mission is to help people find their perfect portable devices through tips, how-tos, buying guides and product reviews. They are hiring a writer that can produce high-quality content and help grow their site.

Travendly provides group travel trips exclusively for Young Professionals. They’re looking for a part-time writer to produce weekly articles related to Travel industry trends that will be posted on their blog. You may work remotely for this position.

Design Everest is an innovative and fast-growing company. They are an engineering and technical startup firm, using technology to innovate and differentiate in the AEC field and bring engineering and design services to the residential and commercial construction industry. They are seeking Content Writer to join their team on a contract basis.