How to Decrease Bounce Rate on Blog the Easy Way

As if you don’t know already, a high bounce rate decreases a site’s traffic and limits your number of subscribers and leads.

In other words:

The higher the bounce rate, the likelier visitors are to go away from the site.

According to a report, the ideal bounce rate is around 26% to 40%.

If your bounce rate is higher, then you need to resolve this issue ASAP.

Fortunately, there are ways to avoid this, and that’s what we’re going to discuss here.

We’ll show you how to decrease bounce rate the easy way to improve your site’s conversion and maximize traffic.

Don’t write a misleading title

People will leave your site if the content doesn’t deliver what the title promised.

The title should provide what the article is all about and what they could benefit from reading the article.

Visitors should find what they’re looking for in the website!

Use the right titles and never do click-baiting. The title should be relevant to your topic and not just entice people to open it.

Also, use the right subheadings to make sections clearer. And don’t overuse keywords as they’ll sound awkward.

Let’s use this title as an example.

You’d assume that there will be actual tips on how to lower your bounce rate.

(And there is! Just keep reading.)

But if I spent most of my time talking about what is bounce rate and why you need to work on it, then I’d expect you to leave the page faster than you visited.

“Why is that,” you ask?

Simple – it’s because the article should discuss the tips!

The assumption is that readers already know about bounce rate and just want exact ways on how to improve it.

If there’s a title that fits the aforementioned content, it should be something like “Bounce Rate: What It Is And Why You Need It.”

So before writing the post, make sure that the title and content are in sync with each other.

Get rid of pop-ups

Pop-ups, in general, aren’t bad since they help grow your email list.

However – and here’s the thing with most site owners – you shouldn’t stuff your site with multiple pop-up forms appearing on your screen!

In particular, don’t make the pop-up appear after the page loads completely.

This disrupts the reading experience and will turn them off enough for them to leave.

They’ll also annoy regular visitors in the long run as they’ll keep seeing pop-ups every time they visit the site.

But if you plan on using one, then at least try to minimize them.

You can also use non-intrusive pop-up variations such as exit intent and scroll-triggered to encourage more subscribers.

Make your site load faster

This WP Engine review states that slow page speed is one of the top reasons for a high bounce rate.

Also, a report by TH Impress says that 40% of visitors leave a site if it doesn’t load in three seconds. Meanwhile, 50% of visitors expect a site to load within two seconds.

Never test your visitors’ patience because you’ll just lose them.

Make sure to keep your loading speed as fast as possible by caching your site and hosting your site on blazing fast servers.

Also, minimize HTTP requests and compress media files.

Make content easy to read

Focus on the quality of your content after building your site.

Of course, nobody wants content that’s difficult to read and don’t make sense.

Repeat after me:

Better readability means better user experience!

Therefore, ensure that the article has short paragraphs – ideally, two sentences each at most. It must also have a low Flesch-Kincaid Readability Score.

In addition, use headings and subheadings to make sections clearer and keep them bold.

via GIPHY

Lastly, don’t just say what you’re talking about. Instead, show it by providing photos and videos!

You might also want to put relevant screenshots to better explain what you’re trying to say.

Craft a clear call to action

According to SmallBizTrends, 70% of business sites lack a call-to-action (CTA) which results in a higher bounce rate.

Be part of the remaining 30% and use this to your advantage to have an edge over most of your competitors!

Now, CTAs make visitors click further into your site and compel them to avail your offerings.

So they should have attractive buttons to attract visitors. The word choices should also be carefully thought out.

An example would be Trello’s CTA saying, “Sign up. It’s free.”

The CTA is simple but effective as it’s dominantly placed in a button at the center of their homepage.

I mean, “free” usually helps your case with the CTA of any site!

If you have a blog, your goal is to You can say something like:

Feel free to voice out your opinions in the comments section below. We’d be happy to hear from you!

Something shorter would be better too!

This improves your connection with readers as they engage with you. Take note, CTAs are made to improve engagement!

Conclusion

Still reading? Good.

That means you didn’t bounce away from this post.

Congrats to both of us!

In all seriousness, it’s hard to keep the attention of readers on the same page for minutes.

Let’s be real here – online users are an easily distracted bunch.

You competing for their time with other applications and websites they’re visiting.

But that’s not an excuse if your visitors are leaving your site in droves!

Now, if you implement some of the tips in this post, then you should at least expect your blog to retain more users.

I’ll be honest – the tips probably won’t make your site lower your bounce rate to 0%.

At the very least, however, you can scale the number of people leaving your site using the advice above.

From here, you can rework your site and improve its performance along the way.

Good luck!

