BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, June 10, 2019

Looking for a fun and productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

DoctorLogic is currently seeking a Website Content Writer to produce copy for customer websites. This is a contract, remote position. The right candidate will be an excellent writer and capable of writing clean, high-quality, engaging, search-friendly copy using proven techniques. In addition, they will use the in-house content management system and collaborate effectively with internal teams to produce the best results for clients.

Experience writing consumer-friendly medical content preferred, but not required.

If the most exciting part of buying a new gadget for you is the initial Amazon shopping trip where you compare specs, features, and prices, then you may be a reviewer at heart. Lifewire/Dotdash is looking for both experts and enthusiasts in consumer technology who love unboxing and setting up new products regardless of if it’s a gaming router, a pair of noise-canceling headphones, or even a paper shredder. If you have writing skills, a photographer’s eye, and the ability to analyze and objectively weigh the pros and cons of different products, they’d love to hear from you.

BIDaWIZ is looking to hire an experienced and energized writer on a contract basis to assist with the creation of tax and accounting articles to be submitted to their blog and weekly newsletter.

A qualified candidate has demonstrated success writing for mainstream tax and accounting publications.

The editorial team at Valnet Inc. is looking for a dedicated comic book, film and TV expert to produce original, thought-provoking feature articles for CBR.com – the oldest and most respected comic book culture website in the world.

Are you a pop culture enthusiast dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest comic book, movie, television, and video game theories and topics of conversation? Are you a self-starting, hard-working and dynamic writer who can craft articles offering deep-dive analysis and unique viewpoints across multiple industry sectors, all to tight deadlines and strict editorial standards?

Child Mode, a fast-growing blog about child reviews, is looking for a writer. Their mission is to help people find how to best child care through tips, buying guides and product reviews. They are hiring a writer that can produce high-quality content and help us grow their site. This is a long-term position.