5 Proven Ways to Generate Traffic and Conversions to Your Online Store

Wondering how to drive traffic and conversions to your online store?

Right after purchasing a domain name and hosting, the next big step is to find ways to drive traffic to your website because it is the heart of a business. If you want to survive in today’s competitive market, you need the traffic to thrive.

However, like most people, you too have likely struggled with driving traffic to your online store.

Clearly, it’s not that easy. With so many traffic-driving SEO strategies, it can surely feel overwhelming.

Finding ways to encourage people to buy from you is challenging, even when you have exactly what they need and when they need it. In fact, generating leads and measuring lead quality are two of the biggest challenges facing companies today.

Luckily, there are ways you can generate leads and boost conversions in 2019.

For those selling on Amazon, optimized product listings can lead to drastic increases in conversion rates. In fact, some people have seen it go from 1 in 100 to 1 in 4. Furthermore, with Amazon Brand Protection, you have access to tools that allow you to represent your brand more accurately, eliminate listings infringing on your IP/trademarks, and get those sales back—it’s the best of both worlds.

For a B2B based company, LinkedIn is the ideal place to develop relationships and drive sales to your website. Using a LinkedIn tool, you can boost your profile, automate your work, get thousands of endorsements from other users, and build a targeted mailing list—all of which improve your LinkedIn ROI and get more traffic to your blog!

That said, in this post, we’ve compiled a list of top-notch ways to boost traffic so that you can start competing with the big guys.

#1: Premium Content

Publishing consistent, relevant content drives lots of traffic to your website. Unfortunately, even though 92% of content marketers know that blog content is an asset to their success, only half of them have a strategic method of creating content for their sites.

Your online store is not all about selling products or services. Most customers are, in fact, looking for more than just a retail business to purchase from.

This is why starting a bog is a great way to provide your customers with more of what they want. Just make sure to produce valuable content.

Remember, a speedy website and great content give consumers a reason to return to your site once more.

Consider publishing product reviews, news pieces, tutorials, and other relevant blog posts that’ll encourage people to visit your website. Also, make sure that you’re producing engaging content. People love content that’s worth something to them, particularly when it related to their buying decisions.

Take it from the 84% of users who reported that user-generated content has some influence on the purchase they ultimately make.

#2: Leverage SEO

If you’re going to incorporate content creation into your marketing strategy to boost traffic, it’s crucial you understand the vital role SEO plays in generating traffic to your website.

SEO is a tactic used to help your site “get found” in Google search results by users interested in what you have to offer. However, when it comes to SEO, there are plenty of things to consider.

Don’t worry.

We’ll help you get in the right direction. All you need to do is focus on the following basics, and you’ll be all set.

Add keywords related to your online store in your content.

Create a web of internal links so that Google indexes your entire website.

Add external links in your blog content, pointing to relevant resources in your industry.

Develop a sitemap , then submit it to key search engines.

Write detailed Meta descriptions .

Add alt-tex t (include your focus keyword as well) to all your product images.

Build links pointing to your blog content from high-quality websites.

Optimize your site to perform at top speeds.

Taking the time to do these above-mentioned SEO tactics will definitely help your content rank higher in Google search results and drive traffic to your website.

#3: Invest in Google AdWords

One of the easiest and fastest ways to generate traffic to your online store is to pay for it. Luckily, you can pay for some advertising using AdWords even with a limited budget.

Google AdWords is a PPC (pay-per-click) advertising method designed to attract more users to your online store. This means you only have to pay for your ad when a user clicks on it, calls your business or views your video.

There are many ways you can take advantage of this useful advertising strategy:

Showcase text or banner ads in apps, Gmail, or on websites.

Display your online store’s ads in Google search results.

Promote your store’s app across iOS and Android devices.

Show video ads on YouTube, then target your audience based on their interests and demographic data, including age and location.

It’s necessary to track your ad campaigns’ performance and optimize them to increase your ROI. In some cases, Google Analytics may fail to determine your campaigns, making them less actionable. For proper ads tracking, consider adding UTM parameters to your landing page URL.

Finally, set your PPC budget before going live so that you never go over your fixed budget.

#4: Email Marketing

Creating an engaging email list is one of the most actionable strategies for driving traffic to your online store.

A very common mistake eCommerce business owners make focusing solely on generating new leads that they forget about everyone else.

With a personalized marketing campaign, you can address the requirements of individual users. For instance, you can encourage visitors to sign up for your list, target existing clients with personalized promotional campaigns, and target abandoned consumers to complete their transaction.

Scott Wyden, a successful author, uses the Exit-Intent® technology by OptinMonster to convince someone who’s about to leave his site to go ahead and buy using the provided a 10% discount.

Now, that’s a deal!

If you’re able to convince a prospect intending to leave your store to finalize a purchase, odds are higher they’ll leave a good review on your website, share their favorite product on social media, or participate in your referral program—all of which help generate additional leads to your online store.

#5: Submit Guest Blogs

Producing stellar content on your website is important for engaging customers and attracting new leads to click on your site. But that’s not all.

Never underestimate the power guest posting has on your website traffic.

Take SitePoint, for instance—dedicated to informing, encouraging, and engaging the web community, SitePoint inspires experts in their field to submit guest posts.

Once your guest post is published, you generally receive a link loading users back to your site. Additionally, you may even be given the opportunity to add one or two backlinks within your article that once clicked, generate those interested back to your online store.

This may seem like a time-consuming tactic for driving traffic to your website, but it helps build you as an authority in your industry, spreads brand awareness, and exposes your business to a consumer base that you’ve never reached before.

Wrapping Up

At the end of the day, it isn’t the fastest, the most efficient, or the strongest retail website that wins—it’s the one that combines all three.

Successful online stores have to generate traffic in droves, convert those visitors efficiently, and keep track of their data to iterate properly. Similar to how a two-legged table cannot stand, an eCommerce store only good at one or two things will never reach its full potential.

We hope you found this article helpful. Let us know which eCommerce strategies you’re implementing to generate traffic and conversions to your website in the comments below.