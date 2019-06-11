SEO Tips To Future-Proof Your Blog

When it comes to search engine optimization (SEO), nothing is ever final. We’re in era of modern society where technology is moving at breakneck pace. That means catching up with the future of SEO, so to speak, is a lot of busywork and you can even find yourself lost or confused when trying to future-proof your blog.

The hard part is that you need to do it. The harder part is that it is never done. Do note that ensuring your SEO or blog is up to scratch is never a one-and-done job. Once you’ve started it, you have to keep doing it periodically. There’s no finish line but there’s more than just one race track, metaphorically speaking. The most sound idea, however, is to follow the tracks that give you the best results.

Simply put, some tips are better than others when you want to future-proof your blog. Here are those tips you’ll have to keep in mind.

Keep track of Google

Google is your frenemy in terms of SEO. The search engine is both Santa Claus and Krampus- sometimes it gives, other times… it makes you cry. A lot of things simply depend on this one search engine since it’s basically the face of the known internet. That means any changes or updates Google implements in its algorithm or other aspects can have a ripple or domino effect on your SEO.

Even seemingly simple or harmless algorithm tweaks such as Mobilegeddon can bite you back in the rear if you ignore it. As such, keeping track of any update Google does is paramount to formulating a technical reaction or plan. The same can be said for any other SEO platforms such as YouTube (which somewhat shares the same SEO as Google), Instagram, Facebook, and many other SEO-dependent apps or websites.

Don’t underestimate mobile

There are more people in the world with mobile phones today than there are people with personal computers. It’s not really hard to see why; smartphones are easier to use than computers and can also be taken anywhere with ease. Suffice to say, there are more people viewing internet data on their smartphone than in their computers.

You ignore this, then you miss out on a huge chunk of audience-base for your blog. As such, one of the best ways to future-proof your blog is to ensure that yours is mobile-friendly. The best case scenario would be having a smartphone app version of your domain or at the very least, a mobile version of the website on a mobile browser. Remember Google’s Mobilegeddon algorithm update? It helps websites with mobile-friendly UI and content to rank better in SEO. So, you’d naturally want some of that.

Vox populi, voice search

You can treat this tip as an extended part of that one above. Since people are using their mobile phones en masse to search for stuff online, they usually do it in one of two methods: by typing (which is getting old) or by using voice search. Now, since how people talk by typing can be vastly different than how people talk vocally, that can have a huge effect on SEO.

For one, people will often speak without grammatical errors- perhaps even in complete sentences or thoughts for voice search. This changes the playing field by quite a lot since we are all so used to purposely making an error in wording or grammar just to insert that SEO keyword. It is even estimated that by next year, 50 percent of all the internet searches will consist of voice search commands.

Keywords are getting longer

Now, as for your SEO for voice search, it should be quite easy and simple (at the moment). Usually, all you have to do is to make the keywords or keyphrases longer. Well, not by adding mumbo jumbo on them, of course, but making them grammatically sound. You can use complete sentences which you think people would also use with Siri or Google’s voice assistant.

Moreover, you might also want to include some questions or query phrases in there (how-to articles or even tips come to mind). Do take note of the keyword in use and where they should be used; i.e., people who search for restaurants tend to search for them in local areas. For that matter, you might want to include specific cities or provinces (‘in New York,’ etc.) in your keyphrases. This is in order to hit better ranking or become more visible to your audience or other users.

Catch up with tech

We did mention earlier that the internet is an ever-evolving cyber ecosystem. Google or any other websites that utilize or thrive on SEO are just some of the rapidly changing members of this ecosystem. Every once in a while for SEO, a new “thing” gets introduced and with it, a new technology which helps analyze or utilize it better.

At least planning for such a technological shift is certainly a good way to future-proof your blog. Again, you’ll have to constantly do it and one tool might not even be enough. Today, one of the shiny new tech Google or other companies are going crazy for is A.I. or artificial intelligence. It’s not just data collection and analysis the A.I. exceeds in, but also with personalization. They can tailor search results or even suggestions based on a customer’s intent. This is incredibly important for marketing. Hence, keeping an eye out for similar tech can go a long way.

Let the audience participate

Nothing gives people online a motivation to stay more than being a part of an online community. That’s why forums and closed internet groups exist. As for your blog, you can also create your own loosely-knit community by letting your audience create content. If you already have a decent following, you can do this by introducing challenges (positive ones, of course) with your specialized hashtag or keyword or other internet tropes or trends.

This lets the users create their own content and participate in your blog. So, even when you’re stagnating on content, they can ease things up. Beyond that, you can also listen to their feedback and let them see what they like or would want to see. This also helps you create better content which, in turn, can give you a better chance to gauge what’s in or what’s hot.

Content is the key

With all that’s been said and done, your blog or website’s content will still be doing the heavy lifting when it comes to SEO. Hence, finding ways to innovate or come up with fresh new ideas without straying too far from your niche is also an ideal way to future-proof your blog. Like tech, it should be an ongoing process where you’ll always want your previous works to serve as points of comparison for your work now or in the future.

Basically, you’re evaluating your past content. This makes you aware which ones clicked and didn’t. Additionally, you will want to keep things as organic as possible. Don’t just aim for artificial traffic or means to get as many clicks as possible. The more important part is to retain your audience or visitors with quality content that keeps improving.