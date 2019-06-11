Things to Remember When Setting Up A Blog

People create blogs for various reasons which can either be for social purposes or for businesses that want to position their products and services in the market. For some people, they find blogging as a way to bring in extra income.

Indeed, blogs can earn income through advertisements, affiliate marketing, sponsored posts and some other ways. So, while setting up a blog, what things can you do to ensure that it works smoothly and efficiently? Here are some tips to help you get started with your new blog.

Blogging domain

The first thing you should do is to decide how you want to host that blog. Hosting a crucial component as it stores various elements such as data and images. It also links you to the internet, but choosing a web host is not an easy job. Listed below are types of web hosts:

1. Self-hosted blog

A self-hosted blog refers to a blog that is hosted by an established company for a fee. Having an established hosting company has the following benefits:

You can select a standalone domain with a name of your choice.

It has large storage and bandwidth.

You get technical support.

Your site has adequate security.

2. Free blog hosting

Free blog hosting is a free platform that features a content management system to make it easy for bloggers to start their own blogs. Furthermore, they have templates which are user-friendly for new blog owners.

There are several limitations with free hosting such as they don’t allow third-party advertising. There is also a size limitation on the number and size of images. Free blog hosting is ideal for those who are casual bloggers.

Designing a blog

A blog needs to have a great theme that suits your desires and what you want to accomplish.

There are various platforms and most of them are free. Some of these platforms also offer hosting services such as Wix and WordPress . WordPress can be used to build your blog and for editing even if it’s a self-hosted blog.

Domain and web hosting

The domain is an important element of blogging, so make sure that you follow the steps below:

Choose a domain name that is unique because people or your customers will identify you through that name.

The domain name should be easy to remember and relevant to your business. It should give an idea to your visitors about what you are offering.

When choosing a web host, make sure it’s secure and trustworthy.

The hosting company should have a great uptime record. Downtown will cost your business lots of money.

The site traffic

Traffic is what will keep your blog thriving because you will not have readers if you don’t have it. This is a huge deal for professional bloggers and businesses as they are blogging to create a new business or position their products and services.

You need to enroll in online SEO training to learn the basics of SEO to make your blog reach the top in rankings.

Lack of enough traffic for bloggers who rely on their blog to earn income means there will be no money coming in. But, how do you get enough traffic to your site? This can only be done by writing compelling content.

The content should solve the needs of the customers. It has to be convincing, detailed, and you should deal with the topic well.

You should know that your competitors are also writing high-quality content for the same customers, so make it unique to suit the user intent.

The visuals

The images, videos, and audios in the content should be of high-quality too. Make sure that the images are well-formatted to prevent slowing down the loading speed. Visitors will leave your blog if it takes longer to load, which reduces conversation rates.

Always choose high-quality images from a stock website and optimize them as per your site requirements. For videos, you can choose between a platform like YouTube and private video hosting platforms like Wistia and Vidyard.