5 Unique Ways to Make Money to Complement Your Blogging Income

If you’ve been blogging for a while, you probably already know that there are tons of money to be made online.

Whether you’re blogging about your life, hobby, or business, your blog might just be the key to help you escape the dreaded 9-to-5 grind.

Although blogging by itself can earn you a hefty revenue, it also offers plenty of opportunities to diversify your income stream.

In this article, you’ll learn some unique money-making strategies that will complement your blogging career.

Freelance writer

Writing for other people may not be the first thing you think of when you’re working on building your own brand.

However, believe me when I say that it’s one of the best ways to bulk up your blog income!

As a freelance writer, you can help clients build their brand with engaging content. At the same time, you also get to improve your own craft.

It’s a win-win situation for you and your client!

And as a blogger, you already know what it takes to create content that drives traffic and converts your audience.

You can offer your expertise as a brand consultant by teaching them the secret to creating high-quality content.

You can also rewrite already existing web copy to better attract customers for your clients.

All you need is to trade a bit of your time to make some extra money on the side.

Write Ebooks

Another way that you can make extra money from your blog is to write and sell eBooks.

The great thing about writing an eBook is that once you’re done writing and packaging it, it’s an asset that could earn profit for years to come.

Even something as simple as a $2 eBook can be a great source of passive income if you’re going to sell it directly from your blog.

If you’re willing to go the extra mile, you can sell your eBooks on Amazon to generate even more profit!

But be warned of the competition ahead.

Since there are already millions of titles available on the platform, you need to have a foolproof self-publishing strategy that will set you (and your eBook) apart from the competition.

Develop online courses

Whatever niche you specialize in, you’re likely to have skill or expertise that you can share with others.

Monetize it by developing online courses that will help your target audience improve their trade and possibly even change their lives.

In fact, this is the perfect route for you if you’re inclined to share your personal learnings with others!

The best part about developing online courses to sell on your blog is that once you have a framework, you can start filming instructional videos to upload to your chosen course platform.

Skillshare and Udemy are pretty easy to navigate and offer different features that can make the learning process fun.

As long as your course is something that your target audience is willing to pay good money for, you can expect a steady monthly revenue from your efforts.

Use apps on your spare time

Using apps may seem like a waste of time.

However, there are apps that help you earn money while using them! At the very least, you can get some back that you’ve already spent.

Cashback apps are perfect examples of these. They basically help you find sites or platforms where you can sign up and get something back in return – money or otherwise.

Click here to see examples of apps that you can download and use.

While you won’t exactly earn a lot using these, it’s a much better alternative than mindlessly scrolling through other people’s social media profiles.

Think of it this way: if you’re running errands and waiting for a queue, instead of browsing your Facebook or chatting with your friends, why not proactively try these apps and make money instead?

Create a software

If you’re more of a producer than a user and have the technical skills to create your own software tool, then you can try making your own to sell on your blog.

In its simplest form, your software tool should solve a problem that your target audience is struggling with.

After all, how can you expect to charge a premium for it if it’s not going to make anyone’s lives easier?

To come up with your million dollar idea, think of a task or process that people do on a daily basis.

Once you’ve zeroed in on a problem, ask your readers about the specific challenges they face.

From there, you can start brainstorming for solutions that your software tool can provide.

That’s how tools like Long Tail Pro by Spencer Haws came into fruition, among his other creations!

Conclusion

Even if you’re still starting out, you can already start on a money-making scheme through your blog.

And while it’s possible to earn some money over a short period of time, don’t expect it to make you rich overnight.

Work on improving your content and growing your traffic and the money will surely follow.

