How to Take Your Blog to the Next Level in 5 Easy Steps

To be a successful blogger today, you’ll need to market compelling content you created to make sure that your audience gets to read them.

And as if that wasn’t enough, you also need to find ways to make money fast in order to keep your blog going!

Now, imagine doing this alongside hundreds and thousands of equally skilled bloggers in your niche.

My point is this:

If you’re just starting out as a blogger, expect that it will take a few months of hard work before someone takes notice of your blog.

Now, if you want to be known on the global stage, you need to start thinking outside of the box.

In other words:

You need to go big!

In this post, you will learn how to boost your blog’s performance and overcome your competition with these tried and tested tactics.

Do email marketing

Email marketing remains to be a favorite technique among seasoned bloggers.

Think of your blog as a hub for information, and your email list, as an avenue to foster a connection with your readers.

When you put blogging and email marketing together, you become pretty much unstoppable.

But of course, you can’t just send any old email to anyone and hope for the best.

You need to work on building a responsive email list and back it up with top-notch content. Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Collect emails the right way via an opt-in form. Never send unsolicited emails.

Never send unsolicited emails. Avoid spam. Only send relevant content that stays true to your brand. Avoid gimmicky words and phrases.

Only send relevant content that stays true to your brand. Avoid gimmicky words and phrases. Brand your emails (visually and textually) – Doing so will keep your readers’ interested. Always check your emails for grammatical errors and broken links before sending them out.

Get social

Growing a fanbase had become a lot easier thanks to the popularity of social media networks. Even if you already have a fairly successful blog with regular readers, you need social media to reach out to new audiences.

Social sharing goes a long way, especially if you have content that is definitely worth sharing to the world. And you’ll be surprised by how fast fans will act when you take it to social media.

Here a few best practices on promoting your content using your social media accounts:

Post content when your audience is most receptive online. No use posting amazing content if no one is going to read it at 3 am in the morning.

No use posting amazing content if no one is going to read it at 3 am in the morning. Add videos and images to your promotional posts. Most readers prefer visual content over text. So, make sure that you always feature videos and images whenever you post on social. Also, the images should be optimized for each social media platform.

Most readers prefer visual content over text. So, make sure that you always feature videos and images whenever you post on social. Also, the images should be optimized for each social media platform. Take ownership of your voice and tone. Your voice and tone should reflect what your blog is about. Your audience should also be able to relate to them.

Get busy guest posting

If you’re serious about taking your blog to the next level, you need to do away with the misconception that content creation is a one-man job.

One way that smart bloggers are able to attract new visitors to their blog is by doing guest posts.

Guest posting, or writing content for someone else’s website, is an effective way to get traffic. It’s also a means to boost domain authority and build brand awareness.

If you don’t have the time to get this done yourself, you can always buy guest posts from seasoned writers who can contribute their expertise to your success.

Build links

Unfortunately, great content isn’t the only thing that will propel your blog to success.

You also need to make sure that your target audience finds your blog when they search on Google!

For your blog to be deemed worthy by the almighty Google, you have to build a healthy link profile from authoritative sites.

There are plenty of techniques to build links like onsite optimization and webmaster outreach. But if you want to get those links at minimal cost and less hassle, you should look into niche edits.

Niche edits refer to the process of inserting backlinks in existing articles from established websites. Since Google already indexed these articles, your SERP ranking should improve quicker.

Sell products

The true mark of a smart blogger is the ability to diversify their income stream outside the blog.

As a writer, there are lots of things you can do to monetize your skills like writing self-help eBooks or creating courses for aspiring bloggers. Whatever it is, make sure that it’s aligned with your brand.

Once you have a product, you can then use your blog as an avenue to promote!

Conclusion

As you can see above, blogging has become less about writing and more about building an online brand.

There’s so much you can do with your blog that you can only be limited by your imagination.

The question now is this: are you ready to take your blog to the next level?

