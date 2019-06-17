BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, June 17, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

Weaving Influence, a leader in providing services and partnering with authors and thought leaders to grow their online influence and market their books is looking for an energetic, conscientious, and detail-oriented Social Media Project Lead who enjoys making a difference, being a part of a team, and takes pride in their career.

System1 is a large digital content company serving millions of users around the world every day, including through the delivery of articles and quizzes on sites such as HowStuffWorks.com. They’re currently looking for freelance writers to produce clear, engaging headlines and ad copy that will drive high click-through rates (CTRs) across multiple advertising networks, including major social media channels.

Fractl is seeking remote writers to join their growing pool of freelancers. You are expected to be able to produce a minimum of 3 pieces of content (Typically 1000-1500 words) a week for the duration of the contract, which will vary based on your topic expertise area, and opportunities to take on more work are available. The content will be focused around provided topics and keyword.

Bustle UK is seeking a part-time freelance Social Media Assistant to help program the brand’s various social media accounts. Working hours will be flexible, but the candidate would be required to work 24 hours across three weekdays. The position will be located in their London office with the option to work remotely for 2 out of 3 days.

The Lodging Compan is a travel wholesaler specializing in North American ski vacations. They’re increasing their online content through blogging, and are looking for freelance writers in the United States and Canada who are passionate about the ski industry. If you’re a quality writer who skis, snowboards, or enjoys spending time at ski resorts (summer or winter), they want to talk with you.