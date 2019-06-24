BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, June 17, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

Circles is looking for a Freelance Content Writer to create dynamic pieces for Circle that delight crypto natives. Working with little direction, you will research new trends in crypto, bring them to life, and post them to blogs. In addition to learning about crypto, you’ll get better at writing because you’ll be reporting to Circle’s Director of Public Relations, who will provide constructive feedback to your long-form content.

Guidelines is looking for a social media coordinator who will be responsible for adding photos/videos/graphics, writing captions, and scheduling posts to Instagram & Facebook via a social media scheduling platform.

Cozymeal is a game-changing startup that is revolutionizing the way we experience and enjoy food. They are looking for a Content Writer (Contractor) who will be responsible for regularly developing great content for Cozymeal’s website, in particular, chef profiles from scratch. They are regularly adding new chefs to the platform as well as creating new profiles for existing chefs. The individual in this role will be responsible for helping the larger Experiences team by creating content for 60 to 100 chef profiles per month.

Creative Niche is looking for a content marketing writer for a 3-month contract. Writing project deliverables are:

Business collateral

Request for Proposal

Pitch presentations

In 2013, Olive & June opened its first salon in Beverly Hills and elevated the salon experience, giving women personalized attention and luxury service at an approachable price. Now, founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle is on a mission to bring beautiful nails to everyone with an ever-growing line of nail care must-haves that are changing the at-home manicure game. They are looking for a creative, thoughtful copywriter to help bring the Olive & June story to life. The Copywriter will work closely with the marketing team and especially the Brand Director to help meet copy needs across a variety of channels. You will ensure that all copy efforts align with the brand’s voice and positioning.