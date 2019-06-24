SEO Mistakes to Look Out for in 2019

Regardless of how experienced we might all be in the search engine optimization field, there are plenty of SEO mistakes to be made. That goes double for the novices of the said internet aspect. Much of this is owed to the fact that Google or any other search engine constantly evolve to meet their users’ needs and preferences. As such, making some common SEO mistakes can be normal- probably even healthy for the learning process.



What’s not healthy, however, is ignoring or not acknowledging these SEO mistakes. Because if you’re not too fond or aware of them, you’re bound to repeat these same mistakes over and over again. That’s pretty much crippling or hobbling your own blog or website.

So, in order to become a better SEO expert, here are some of those SEO mistakes you need to avoid.

Staying complacent

It’s 2019 and before you know it, it will soon be 2020. Hence, that means another year for new changes in SEO. Even now, we’re actually near another SEO shift with the predicted dominance of voice search functions. For that matter, it’s better to stay somewhat vigilant (or alert, if you prefer a more laid back approach) with the latest changes in SEO.

Overconfidence can be a slow and insidious killer, especially when it comes to SEO knowledge. Checking the latest algorithm changes for the most popular search engine is never a one-and-done work. You should make it a habit and treat it as an ongoing process so you can adjust and adapt. For easier updates, you can use this Google algorithm change tracker for example. Other websites utilizing their own search engines such as Facebook or Instagram also have their own third-party trackers.

Aiming too high

Such a general mistake can be applied for any venture or goal. For SEO, however, this can be narrowed down to your choice of keywords. We’re talking about keyword competition. If disregarded, it can lead to poor SEO. One good example of this would be picking the most popular keyword there is and competing with other websites for it.

Unless you have one of the biggest top websites (you wouldn’t be here if you did) known to Google, chances are, you won’t be able to compete in rankings. That means you’ll lose the competition for that keyword. In turn, Google will relegate you to the later pages of the search results for that keyword or even something related to it.

For best results, you’re better off picking more obscure keywords or finding that “dark horse”. Thankfully, you can check just how much competition a keyword has even with free SEO keyword ranking tools.

Lack of patience

This one is also related to the SEO mistakes above. Being impatient with the results you’re getting with your SEO can often lead to overthinking, especially if you’re new to blogging. Overthinking can lead to unnecessary SEO actions or theories that don’t do much for your content. If your website is not ranking as fast or as high enough as you want but you still find yourself doing the correct SEO rules, time might be the only factor needed.

Don’t be too quick to resort to drastic methods; these include churning out more content than your audience or user base can absorb and overdoing the SEO. Additional drastic steps like showering your written content with backlinks or adding fluff for more word count can quickly become harmful. You’ll just have to be patient with results- assuming you’re doing everything right as per SEO rules.

Ignoring old content

Creating content can be stressful. Sometimes you’ll just want to sweep them under a rug once you’re done with them. That in itself can be a negative mentality regarding content management. Because depending on what type of content you make, they can still be maximized for viewership or readership.

All you have to do is keep them up to date. Even the old ones from a few years ago could get a nice update treatment to renew the traffic they bring. It might take an effort to bring back these old articles to their former glory, but it will be worth it. Hence, you might want to treat each and every content you produce as your own children. Give them care and attention from time to time.

Ignoring long tail keywords

Speculations and theories regarding SEO in the next few years all point to the increased use of voice search. That means keywords are about to get more specific, complicated, and longer. Pretty soon, we might find short tail keywords (maximum of two words) outdated and cumbersome and long tail keywords (three to four words) would be all the rage. Heck, even now, long tail keywords are already better.

You could say that this is connected to the keyword competition among SEO mistakes. That’s because short tail keywords tend to be general (more competition), while long tail keywords tend to be particular (less competition). So, when you’re on a search for some dark horse keywords, don’t ignore long tail ones as they might serve your blog or website better.

Disregarding other search engines

You probably know this already; Google is just one search engine among a sea of hundreds. The biggest websites or domains on the internet have their own. YouTube, for example, has the second biggest search engine after Google. That means you might need to keep tabs on not just one, two, or three search engines depending on your target audience.

Different search engines have different algorithms; Google simply happens to be the biggest of them all. Depending on what type of content you produce, of course, seeking out the advantages of catering to other search engines is always beneficial. Just make sure you know who your primary audience is; that will determine which search engine(s) you need to adjust for.

Not being picky with links

Links are a lot more important than you think. They’re not just ways to form a network with other websites to increase your ranking. Your choice of links actually lends much to how Google (or other search engines) sees your website. Therefore, linking to websites with low or poor authority or credibility can actually damage your site’s reputation than do you any good.

In that regard, not all links are created equal. You’ll have to check whether the website you’re linking to has good traffic, good authority, clean URL, clean form, and is relevant to your anchor text or article. Otherwise, you might bring each other down in rankings. It pays to be meticulous about your links and it also works when someone links to you; so keep it clean and credible.