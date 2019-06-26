10 Ways to Make Money Online With WordPress

Dabbling with WordPress whether through content or development is enjoyable. However, fun alone cannot pay the bills or fill your stomach. So, one often has to be both resourceful and creative in order to bring in income to their online activities. Luckily, there are many ways to make money online with WordPress.



They involve different aspects or talents- all of which are viable this day and age. Whether you’re a beginner in the field or a seasoned online freelancer trying hard to make ends meet, these methods to make money online are worth a shot or a consideration. Here are 10 easy ones you can try to bolster your online income.

Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is when you recommend a product or service to a friend or anyone, except the rewards are more generous online than in real life. Instead of getting some mere coupons or bonuses, you usually get a monetary referral commission. This also counts as marketing rather mere word-of-mouth recommendations.

As such, the more popular your website or blog, the better the results. It’s also usually done with a special tracking link provided by the company who offers the product or service. You’ll have to sign-up for a program like this, meaning you might not always get accepted as a “partner” by the company. That’s not much of a problem since you don’t have to look far; big brands like Amazon or Lazada have a huge list of products they want to be promoted anywhere, which could easily include your domain.

Google AdSense

Advertisements pay and such a marketing method has been around for more than a century. It still is today in the form of internet ads and you would be handicapping your online income if you don’t try them out. Once you have reached a certain follower or content reach threshold, you will want to start looking into Google AdSense.

It involves merely adding a Google script to your website or blog whereafter ads will be displayed alongside your content. You get paid every time a user or viewer clicks on the ad. It’s that simple. Of course, how much you get paid per click depends on the advertiser.

Sponsored Posts

If ads aren’t your thing or you don’t want to somewhat ruin the user experience with them, then you can make them look more formal or optional. Sponsored posts like paid reviews or simply posts showcasing products or services from other companies let you do just that. At least this way, the users of your website have a choice.

That isn’t to say you can’t pair them with ads, of course. Nothing is stopping you, really. However, sponsored posts have a higher requirement than Google AdSense and can be similar to affiliate marketing in order to make money online. Companies will often look at your portfolio and will want more popular partners. It would be best to start small when it comes to this and work your way up. If you need help on finding sponsors, then you can try out Pay Per Post or Cooperatize so you can just focus on the content.

Members Only Content

Are some of your content too good to be true but also too good to be free? You might want to reserve those for more loyal subscribers by setting up a premium gate. Whether the content is an article, artwork (especially artwork), photos, or videos, there’s nothing wrong with gating them behind a membership fee if their quality is justified.

Depending on how sustained your membership base is, members-only content can be a steady stream of income that doesn’t rely on ads or marketing. You can easily initiate this by getting a WordPress membership plugin for your site as a way to make money online. That’s the easy part, you’ll still have to deal with consistent-quality content afterward.

eCommerce (eBooks, apparel, and other merch)

Why market or advertise other people’s products or services when you can sell them yourself? You can do that as another way to make money online with WordPress rather easily. If you already have a collection of eBooks or other merchandise digital or physical, then you can start selling them.

They don’t even have to be products exclusively; you can also sell your digital WordPress services through your site. Physical products such as apparel, trinkets, and novelties require more effort on your part (especially delivery) but can be more rewarding. As usual, WordPress has the right store plugin for eCommerce, depending on your specialty.

Make WordPress tools and accessories (themes, plugins, and graphics)

If your skills are more technical than creative or entrepreneurial, there’s still plenty of opportunity for you in WordPress. It comes in the form of plugins and themes, both of which you can design and monetize on the WordPress plugin page or even a website of your own.

You can still try it out even if you’re not too knowledgeable about it. There are tools you can use to create themes or build your own plugins so you can sell them for premium if their quality is good enough. Meanwhile, graphics, which are usually stock or manipulated photos/logos/mockups can also be sold on your own website.

Freelance WordPress services (customization, blog setups)

Again, this is for the more technically-inclined freelancers out there. There are plenty of business-minded individuals who want to start their own online platform for their companies or ventures. Their problem is, they’re not too knowledgeable about the intricacies of user experience or interface for their websites.

So, if you’re more than familiar with setting up blogs or tweaking WordPress themes to better tailor them for the clients’ preferences, by all means, sell those services. Even if you don’t have a portfolio page or your own site, you can still go to online freelance job platforms like Upwork (tough competition though) or other third-party sites where you can offer payment-per-hour technical services involving WordPress.

Flipping websites

This method to make money online with WordPress is still somehow connected with the one above. Flipping websites is similar to flipping real-estate, except it’s all online. If your knowledge of WordPress building and deconstruction goes deeper than theme customizations or blog setups, you can help improve others’ websites.

Often, established websites can look more appealing. They already have good traffic and solid recall. That means some business people might be more inclined to buy them. You essentially buy an old WordPress website, improve it to today’s standards, and sell them for a higher price. There’s even a place online where you can auction those flipped websites.

Be a guru (courses, tutorials)

Even if you tried and didn’t succeed much in all those methods above, you still gained plenty, mainly a lot of knowledge and experience. You can even use those to your advantage, provided you really learned from them. That shouldn’t be a hard thing considering you also practically applied them. If you’re confident on sharing some hard-earned WordPress wisdom, then there’s money to be made in being a pundit.

You can create courses (plugins, posts, etc.), tutorials (videos), and even offer tips or consulting services depending on your reputation. Of course, you’ll be charging for some of them. You’ll find no shortage of people willing to pay just to avoid costly mistakes- mistakes which you might have found out the hard way.

Donations

If you really want to rely on the customer or user satisfaction alone instead of marketing or other advanced methods, donations can’t hurt. If you make it clear and honest enough to your audience, and if they like you enough, they’ll keep your content and website alive.

It can be chaotic and sometimes unreliable, however. So don’t count on it too much to get you through. You also don’t have to rely on it exclusively. Pairing it with other methods mentioned here (like eCommerce) also works well. You can try this out with some donation plugins from WordPress. It may not be the strongest method here, but your audience will most likely love you better for it.