10 Best Spellcheck and Proofing Tools for Your Blog

No matter how impressive your command of the English language (or other languages) is, some mistakes are bound to be made. We’re just human, after all; human error is a common workplace mishap. Hence, help from machines and artificial intelligence is highly welcome in the form of spellcheck and proofing tools.

They make a writer’s life so much easier and let you use your brain cells to focus on the content instead. Whether you constantly make typographical or grammatical errors, spellcheck and proofing tools should always be at your disposal. They’re not all made equal, of course. Some are better than others and here are 10 of those to help you preserve your sanity in the face of impending deadlines.

Keep in mind that in no way is this a ranking of the best (though the first one is sort of the best).

If you’re already using a premium version of Grammarly, then we’re afraid there’s not much improvement going down this list. Many consider Grammarly as one of the most efficient spellcheck and proofing tools online right now. It’s definitely up there at the top and can be a lot more than just a proofing tool if you let it. You will have to spend quite a hefty monthly fee for it.

Pros:

Has a free trial version (albeit very limited)

Premium version analyzes your writing and suggests improvements

Works well on a wide variety of websites and tools

Has British/Australian English and American English preferences

Comes with a recently implemented personal dictionary

Has a browser plugin

Easy to use

Fast

Excellent accuracy

Recommends proper punctuation marks

Cons:

The monthly fee is quite pricey at $30

Occasional endless loop corrections

Only supports English

Ginger can be summed up as one of the fiercest rivals of Grammarly. Both of them have similar features and also have in-depth scanning for proofing and grammatical errors. However, If Grammarly edges out Ginger slightly with its smarter recommendations for grammar and punctuation fixes as well as analysis of your written piece. What makes it better than Grammarly is its support for other languages.

Pros:

Supports more languages than English

Also has a free version

Also has a browser plugin and support for other applications like Slack

Can easily help you find synonyms for overused words

Can translate some of your writing to over 60 other languages

Free version appears more generous than Grammarly’s

Excellent accuracy

Cons:

Same price as Grammarly per month

Document formatting issues

Like Grammarly, ProWritingAid is pretty much only limited to English, though it also comes in British or American if you prefer. You can consider it a lesser but more affordable version of Grammarly if that one has too high the asking price. ProWritingAid also incorporates the Flesch Reading Ease scoring which is the same one Yoast uses for WordPress, making it quite appealing to use in conjunction with those.

Pros:

Affordable at $50/year

Good accuracy

Has a Chrome plugin

Cons:

Free trial only lasts two weeks

Slower than Ginger

WhiteSmoke is also one of the most widely used spellcheck and proofing tools. It’s safe to assume that it is up there with the likes of Grammarly and Ginger. What makes it distinct from them is the more budget-friendly approach. However, you can expect some feature cutbacks, of course. The catch is that its slower than the top tools here, sadly.

Pros:

Has a free version

Paid versions start only at $6.59 per month

Good accuracy

Has a Chrome plugin

Cons:

Slower

Oddly enough, it doesn’t offer monthly despite the low monthly rate but rather, a yearly payment (still more affordable, though)

The user interface is not the best

Reverso is more versatile than Grammarly since it can be used for translations as well. Its range of other languages includes Arabic, German, Hebrew, Latin, Spanish, Italian, and more. You can even use it to learn English for non-English writers. Apparently, it’s also powered by Ginger, so you can expect the same number of languages available.

Pros:

Free

Wide variety of languages to choose from

You can easily and quickly check synonyms of words

Good accuracy

Comes as a plugin too

Cons:

Fewer features than other spellcheck and proofing tools

It seems Ernest Hemingway’s writing was good enough to be used as a basis for the cleanliness and readability of online works. Hence, the Hemingway App/Editor was introduced. It’s more of a writing style digital editor compared to the spellcheck and proofing tools. Nevertheless, it still brings up your errors whether they are sentence/narrative constructions or grammatical and proofing errors.

Pros:

Essentially completely free (no premium version)

Has a paid $19.00 desktop application form if you prefer that over the web version

Can improve your writing based on a Nobel Prize winner for Literature’s criteria

Cons:

Paid desktop app form doesn’t offer anything else different than the web version

Much more limited compared to dedicated spellcheck and proofing tools

Doesn’t provide suggestions or deeper analyses

No plugin

After the Deadline is part of the Jetpack plugin and app empire. As such, it’s specialty lies in WordPress or blogs that are in need of a quick, free, and portable tool. It’s useful for those who don’t want to look far from the comfort of WordPress. That can also mean its compatibility with WordPress is better updated than the others here.

Pros:

Completely free

Good accuracy

Has a plugin version for WordPress

Cons:

Pretty basic

Prioritizes WordPress

Like Hemingway Editor, GrammarChecker would be your go-to if you want a quick and hassle-free scan of your written piece. It only comes in browser form since it’s all free and doesn’t feature the same care and intricacies as Grammarly and its competition, but it’s fast, free, and convenient– more so than Hemingway if you’re not looking to overhaul your writing style.

Pros:

Completely free

Ok accuracy

Supports many other languages

Fast

Lots of features for a free checker

Cons:

No plugin

Accuracy leaves a lot to be desired

Microsoft Word

Unsurprisingly, one of the handiest spellcheck and proofing tools ever is right at your computer, tucked away in Program Files. Microsoft Word has been a tried and tested tool for your writing. It really doesn’t compare to the more intricate and advanced tools here, but at least this one can be free (depending on your Windows installation) and can be used without internet.

Pros:

Situationally free

Can be used offline

Can accommodate other plugins for better checking

Cons:

Most basic in this list

Ignores writing styles and tones

$39.99 if you don’t have it

Slower

Not dedicated

When all’s been said and done, sometimes the best proofreader or spellcheck can still be human beings. An extra organic brain to help you can be more valuable. Luckily, Google Docs allows such interaction. It lets more than one user view to the document and make the appropriate changes or corrections. When used on top of its innate grammar and proofing tools, this can save you a lot of money.

Pros:

Free

Lets other humans edit your work

Cons:

About as basic as Microsoft Word

Slower

Not dedicated