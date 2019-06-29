5 Blog Optimization Tips to Grow Its Organic Traffic

With everyone directing their marketing efforts towards PPC ads, is growing your organic traffic still even worth the trouble?

The short answer is yes!

The long answer?

It’s one of the best ways to build your website’s authority and tell Google’s algorithm that you deserve to be at the top of the SERPs.

The good news is, there are plenty of things you can do to drive traffic to your blog. But just like anything worth having, you need to put some elbow grease into it!

Here are five blog optimization tips that every blogger should know:

1. Invest in a web design optimized for search engines

Maybe you’re thinking that Google couldn’t care less about the way your website looks. That you can rank up the SERPs with content and keywords alone.

Well, it’s time to put that misconception to rest and start working on giving your blog an SEO-friendly design!

Your blog design is just as important as your blog content because it doesn’t just convince visitors to stay awhile, it also affects your site’s rankings. Here are a few tips to get you started:

Design not just for looks, but also for speed – the faster a visitor finds what he/she is looking for on your website, the better! Keep in mind that the average human only has an attention span of about eight seconds.

– the faster a visitor finds what he/she is looking for on your website, the better! Keep in mind that the average human only has an attention span of about eight seconds. Keep ad space to a minimum – selling ads space may bring in some extra dough, but too much can ruin it for the visitor. Aside from slowing down your site’s load time, they can also make your site look cluttered.

– selling ads space may bring in some extra dough, but too much can ruin it for the visitor. Aside from slowing down your site’s load time, they can also make your site look cluttered. Present your USP (Unique Selling Proposition) above the fold – your most important information should always be in the top 768 pixels of your page. According to research, web visitors spend 80% of the time above the fold.

2. Maximize your landing page performance

To turn visitors into customers or subscribers, you need to have a landing page.

And not just any landing page, but a landing page that works so well that visitors can’t help but tell their family and friends about it.

After all, word-of-mouth marketing is still one of the best ways to boost your organic traffic for free!

But what exactly makes a great landing page?

Since no two pages are exactly alike and you can’t expect everyone to respond to your design, you need to analyze the different elements of an effective landing page.

This way, you can see which elements you can still improve on and which ones you can remove completely.

3. Be more deliberate in your keyword research

If you’re not doing any form of keyword research before creating your content plan, then now is the time to start!

There’s nothing sadder than hearing about content creators who spend countless hours creating amazing content and not getting the attention they deserve.

Not only is it a waste of talent, but it’s also a waste of space on the internet.

Before you create a content plan, you need to check if there are people out there who are looking for the kind of content you want to produce.

And doing keyword research before you plan your content framework is the least you can do to make sure that your efforts don’t go to waste!

What’s the point of running a blog if you don’t think it will benefit anyone? Before you come up with the supply, you first need to make sure that there’s a demand.

4. Optimize your blog content

Once you’re done with your keyword research, it will be much easier for you to optimize your blog content.

Optimizing blog content should be a breeze if you’re the type of blogger who creates content with their target audience in their mind.

You see, when you focus on your reader, the optimization practically takes care of itself!

Aside from incorporating keywords into your text, you need to think of a great title that will attract and intrigue your readers.

It should make them want to click on your post when they read the title.

5. Keep blogging

When it comes to blogging, you’ve probably heard that there’s no such thing as an overnight success.

Growing your organic traffic takes time, and the earlier you realize that the easier it will be for you to manage your expectations.

While there will be days when you will wish you were doing something else, always keep in mind why you started in the first place.

And not just for the money, but also for the niche that you’re passionate about or the work that you’ve learned to love.

Just be consistent with your content and make it your goal to create a connection with your target audience. Before you know it, you’ll have your own following!

EXTRA: Build links

Once your blog is set to motion, it’s time to scale and increase your SERP rankings for your keywords.

In this case, it’s time to build a link profile for your site!

Now, link building is one of the most arduous tasks in SEO. Getting high-quality links take time, lots of effort, and possibly long nights ahead.

However, you simply can’t understate the value of a great link profile.

According to Robbie Richard’s case study, link profile has the highest correlation among all SEO factors. It helped his client site generate a whopping 150,732 unique visitors a month!

Did that get your attention? Good.

For starters, this post lists the best link building techniques that bloggers can replicate. Again, the tactics won’t produce overnight successes. But they will help buoy your blog on SERPs and produce a steady stream of referral traffic from search engines.

Conclusion

Growing your organic traffic is more of a marathon than a sprint. You need to keep going until you reach your goals. No matter how small the effort is, it will build your readers’ trust in your blog.

Related posts:

Page Optimization: How to Optimize Pages and Blog Posts for Search

5 Best Conversion Rate Optimization Tips for Your Blog Post