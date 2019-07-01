BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, July 1, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

Bustle Digital Group is seeking a part-time, remote Fashion & Lifestyle Commerce Writer to create affiliate content across their digital properties (Bustle, Elite Daily, Romper, The Zoe Report) 2-3 full days per week.

Looking for a high-quality writer with diverse writing background and experience to join the growing team of writers at Iris Writing International. They are growing and in constant need of new writers to join the team!

For this particular position, you will be getting constant assignments from our ongoing clients, from legal firms in need of web content and blogs, to technological companies looking for PR and news content.

LabRoots, the leading scientific social networking website and producer of educational virtual events and webinars is looking to hire tech-savvy science writers. In order to add to the valuable content on labroots.com, they are hiring writers to help report on topics they are passionate about. This is a flexible and ongoing contract position, paid per article.

Red Ventures is looking for freelance writers to write engaging, consumer-friendly content for a variety of digital brands. If you’re a versatile writer with experience (or interest) writing for home products, services or technology – this is the role for you!

The ideal writer can do thorough research, cut through technical jargon and simplify complex topics for the average reader. You’ll write articles, product pages, guides, reviews, general news and white papers.

The Community Company builds and manages communities for global brands and media companies. One of their core benefits is helping members (some of the world’s smartest professionals, startup founders, C-level executives and business owners) publish thought leadership articles.

They are currently seeking a part-time freelance content creator to help support them in a new initiative to extend existing publishing benefits.