5 Best Local SEO Tips for Bloggers

You miss out a huge chunk of the market if you don’t have a blog. The best (SEO) Search Engine Optimization agencies know that even local and small businesses can gain huge benefits from having one.

That is if it’s well-maintained and properly thought-out. According to an Umbrella Consultants study, four out of five internet users use search engines to find local businesses.

And half of the consumers who searched visit that same business on the same day!

Blogs boost a business’ profitability by increasing conversion and sales. They also help your site get higher search rankings.

Here’s how to do just that:

Mention NAP used across all online channels

NAP (Name, Address, Phone Number) is a vital part of blogs as this makes your business more approachable. The last thing you want is to drive potential clients away because they don’t know how to reach you.

NAP is important because they help bring legitimacy to your business. This is especially true if you signed up for a Google My Business account.

You are required to place your NAP there so Google can show your details on search results.

More importantly, you need to use the same NAP across online platforms – social media, local business directories, and your blog.

Regarding the latter, Format your NAP properly and make sure they’re easily readable on your blog.

It’s best to place it at the header or at the footer part of the page. I personally suggest to place them on the footer so the NAP doesn’t take too much attention from the content of your site.

Talk about your community

Having a blog targeted at the local market isn’t all about promoting your business.

You want to make your business known, but you don’t come to a point where you start sounding like a snake oil salesman.

Therefore, you must provide value to people by showing them your business’ importance to the community. Delve into local events and news. It can be a local fair, an election, or an upcoming concert.

An example would be Nukeproof’s experience on a local bike trail. Nukeproof is a bike manufacturer company specializing in enduro and downhill bicycles.

They used their brand to promote a local bike trail so that more riders in that area will buy their bikes. Relate your business to them by talking about how people can avail your offerings to have a better experience with the event.

What I’m trying to say here is this:

Use your business’ perspective to make the blog post stand out.

Not only does it help acquire new readers – it also gives old readers a reason to check your blog regularly!

Use Schema markup

Schema markup is a code that helps search engines present more details about your site to users. This is necessary to target the right market and maximize your reach.

Using schema markup also notifies search engines that your blog is a local business.

Basically, the markup code helps show more relevant information about your business on Google search. More of that means potentially greater click-through rates.

You can also ensure your business type is known by using markup.

For example, if you’re a restaurant owner and you used Schema markup on your site, your search results should look something like this:

You can see the links to the menu, locations, and about pages of the site! This is useful for people who want to check out the menu first before going to the store and for those looking for the nearest location in their area.

Setting up a Schema markup for your site isn’t as difficult as it sounds. Neil Pateil provides an exhaustive guide on how to set up the Schema markup for your site pages.

Feature the people behind the business

Featuring the people who helped make your business possible gives readers a closer look at your blog. It gives them backstage access to what happens behind the scenes.

Take photos of people who run your site. They can be your web developers, social media managers, or content creators.

Take a picture of them while working, or at least, make them pose candidly. You can also share past photos or videos of when your business was still starting.

Here is an example:

Or perhaps share interviews behind your blog’s existence. Documenting company activities establishes brand transparency, which is what search engines want.

The more transparent your blog is the higher your ranking. Bring your audience closer to your blog. Just make sure you don’t give everything away as competitors can use this to their advantage.

Publish content consistently

Develop regularity in writing posts to attract more readers. Publishing regular posts is necessary to maintain a steady following.

One article daily or every other day is enough to keep your audience hooked up.

Also, know the ideal publishing time. It’s best to post before and after the usual work time. You can also try publishing at lunch break.

Ultimately, it depends on the engagement level that people have with your posts. Google Analytics shows the time when users visited your page.

From here, you can get a good sense of which times people check out your blog.

You can analyze the days when you generated the most traffic and break down the hours. This is an excellent way to understand the time when your audience visits your site the most.

Also, posting regularly becomes ineffective if you keep talking about the same topics. Diversify your posts so that your blog won’t be boring.

Finally, don’t write long articles. 700 to 1,000-word blog posts are enough.

Conclusion

The blog-o-sphere is becoming more competitive, especially if you’re targeting a local audience. However, there’s a way to this and that’s by following the tips above.

You can also hire an SEO company to help you get the job done. Their years of experience in the digital marketing space should help you get the results you need for your local SEO campaign.

Also, be consistent in publishing relevant posts in your community and know the technical aspects such as using schema markups. You also want to share as many details as possible to make your business known locally.

It might take loads of time and effort, but the outcome is totally worth it. Patience is key to maintaining a profitable blog that stands out in search engines.

Follow our advice, and your blog will surely be soaring to greater heights.

