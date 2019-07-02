How to Integrate Your Email and Social Media Marketing

Call email old school, but it works.

According to a study by technalysis research, “old-school” methods of communication and collaboration like email, phone calls, and text account for a whopping 75 percent of all communications.

Besides utility, research also shows that email is a big driver of revenue when it comes to commerce: email was responsible for a whopping 24 percent of sales generated during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday period.

While this generation and the coming generation is likely to be very reliant on social media, and the power of social networks like Instagram and Snapchat to drive commerce is being continually demonstrated, email isn’t dead yet – and if currently available data is anything to go by, you will be smart to integrate your email and social media marketing efforts.

Here are some tips for you:

Use Social Media to Enhance Your Email List Growth

Take a look at the following very interesting chart:

The above chart, courtesy of Convince & Convert, shows two things very clearly:

Organic Facebook reach is continuing to rapidly decline. The decline in organic Facebook reach correlates with an increase in Facebook stock price.

This makes one thing clear: It is in Facebook’s best business interest to make it increasingly difficult for publishers to reach their fans on Facebook’s platform. It is the same for other social networks.

While declining organic reach is good news for Facebook and its investors, it is bad news for brands with a Facebook page — and organic reach on social media will continue to decline for as long as it makes business sense to these social networks.

As you grow your social media presence, it is important to channel much of that growing social media attention towards growing your email list as well. You can do this in a series of ways:

Introduce an option to subscribe to your newsletter directly from your Facebook page by using Facebook’s custom tabs option.

Use Twitter’s Lead Generation Cards to drive sign ups to your newsletter.

Run social media contests and giveaways with the aim of boosting signups to your newsletter.

Regularly remind your social media followers to sign up to your newsletter.

Use your social media bio and pinned status updates to create more awareness for your newsletter.

Make it Take the Email Conversation to Social Media

One advantage social media has, and will always have, over email is its inherent viral nature: it is much easier for content to spread on social media than in email, and this can be used to your advantage.

Most people simply write their emails, end with a conclusion, and then leave it at that. By doing this, a lot of potential to create more awareness about your newsletter and grow it is being wasted.

You can integrate your email and social media marketing by making it easy to carry on the conversation from your newsletter to social media: whether it is simply sharing that particular email (which helps social media users preview your content and possibly opt in to your newsletter for more), highlight key sections of your email and have readers share it, or encourage readers to carry on the conversation to top social networks like Twitter and Facebook, most email marketing services automate this and make it easy to integrate your email service with your social account, automating the process of sharing your entire emails or sharing key sections of your emails — a feature you should be sure to take advantage of.

Leverage Your Email Data to Enhance Your Social Media Campaigns

A sweet spot of email/social integration is using your email database to enhance the quality of your social media campaigns.

Most social media sites will allow you to create a super targeted audience that share similar characteristics with your actual audience. Facebook calls this a “lookalike audience.” LinkedIn, on the other hand, calls it “Matched Audiences.” The idea is simple: by uploading a sample database of your audience, the social media site can use this data to create a database of similar audience on their platform and allow you to target them.

Targeting lookalike audiences is one of the best ways to get the best bang for your social ad buck. In fact, research by Google found that lookalike audiences generally result in 60 percent more impressions, 48 percent more clicks, and 41 percent more conversions for advertisers. It generally costs less, too.

To get started, create a database of your most responsive email subscribers: Facebook allows you to upload a list of up to 50,000 people for a start. This list will then be used to create an audience with similar interests to those you created, and that you can target.

Some tips:

Facebook allows you to upload a list of up to 50,000 people for a start. It’s not all about quantity though, but the quality of the subscribers you’re uploading.

If you can, don’t create a lookalike audience simply based on all your email subscribers; create a lookalike audience based on your most active subscribers (such as based on paying customers or the average order value of a customer).

It is important to note that you can create different audience segments from the same email data or by uploading different segments of your list.

Conclusion

While social media is the preferred communications method of the future, email isn’t dead, and it isn’t dying yet. As you continue to grow your social media presence, it is wise to leverage it to grow your email list as well. Integrating your email and social media efforts won’t only protect you from organic social reach decline, it will also result in maximum ROI for you.