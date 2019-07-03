How to Turn Your Website into an Ultimate Sales Weapon

Increasing online sales is the number one goal of every business out there no matter its size. The reason for this is very simple – there can be no growth or profit increase without the increase in sales figures.

Grabbing your potential customers’ attention and engaging them on your website are some of the first – but also crucial – steps on the journey to higher sales. Your website is the most valuable marketing asset you possess and so it needs to be your primary marketing weapon.

Therefore, you have to do everything you can to optimize it for sales. However, this process is definitely not easy. That is why we are going to break down the whole process into a few segments:

· website design

· video marketing

· content marketing

· converting sales page

Your business is only as strong as your website. If visitors get poor design and slow load speeds, this will only increase your bounce rate. In other words, they will leave really fast, before they had a chance to even think about doing something that would be beneficial to your business.

Visuals

It takes much longer to load a website with data-intensive graphics and photos than a sleek, clean, simply designed website with minimal graphics. That is why using simple visuals can result in better user experience and quicker load speeds.

Throwing in a few minimal, brand-specific graphic elements such as your logo, along with the artful and intentional use of color can go a long way. On top of that, it will be a true pleasure to navigate through the website.

Themes and plugins

Website themes and plugins often greatly affect the user experience. For example, a website theme can either make or break a website created in WordPress. That is exactly why you should look for WordPress themes that are aesthetically pleasing as well as responsive.

Also, you should be careful with the WordPress plugins you choose, since some of them are not up to standard, as they can significantly slow down your website. So, instead of installing dozens of plugins and slowing down your website that way, keep it simple and stick to a few of the essential ones.

Mobile-friendly

It was back in 2016 that mobile devices became a more popular way to access the internet than desktop computers. However, it seems that many entrepreneurs still don’t realize that.

It is crucial to optimize your website for mobile access since more and more people browse the internet using their mobile devices.

In order to make your website mobile-friendly, you should include tappable elements and make the navigation easy, but also avoid using large images and flash video. In a word, functionality has to be the top priority when optimizing for mobile devices.

Speaking of mobile, did you know that SMS marketing is one of the less-known ways to increase sales? With a reliable SMS API, this channel can do wonders for your sales and marketing results.

Video Marketing

Nothing can tell a story like an engaging video. Or two. Video marketing is gradually becoming one of the most powerful marketing tools and that is why including video content on your website is a must.

Video marketing allows you to tell a story about your business and engage your potential customers in a unique way, bringing your services and products to life. Of course, great photos and effective descriptions will do the trick, but in a video, you can demonstrate all of the benefits and features of your products in a much more effective way.

Through video marketing, you can show what you have to offer, use humor, tell a story, or even add music. With all this being said, it is really no surprise that you can considerably increase sales with video marketing.

Video testimonials

Photo by CoWomen from Pexels

Video testimonials are part of video marketing. They combine two great elements of digital marketing – video and customer feedback.

In video testimonials, people can see a real customer talking about the benefits of a product or service. This has proved to be quite an effective way to drive sales, but not many businesses have implemented it yet. Taking this to your advantage and creating video testimonials is a great way to make your business stand out in your industry.

The best thing of all is that video testimonials allow you to communicate through gestures and tone, and thus impact your customers’ emotions. In a video clip, you can use the entire spectrum of human communication to convey your message to the viewer, and that means that you have a chance to engage your visitors better.

Content Marketing

With content marketing, you create and promote valuable and relevant content to attract and retain your target audience. This is a tried-and-true way to generate sales leads since it allows your leads to find you more easily.

Content marketing has become quite popular over the years and that is hardly a surprise. It gets 3 times more leads per dollar spent when compared to paid search and it’s right there at the top when it comes to efficiency. In addition, content marketing produces 3 times as many leads as traditional marketing.

Finally, your content can take many forms that can be shared on social media or through email newsletter, but running a blog is generally the most common way. So, consider including a helpful and informative blog on your website, as this can be a great strategy for bringing in more leads and ultimately driving more sales.

Great Sales Page

The sales page on your website is there to drive sales conversions and that is why it is one of the most important pages on the website. By coming up with a converting sales page, you will boost your revenue and profit.

Understand your audience

There can be no great sales copy without understanding the individuals you are addressing. Figure out who your audience is and what they are looking for when they consider making a purchase.

Create a buyer persona and get to know every single detail about them. The buyer persona represents your ideal customer and it’s based on real data from customer surveys, web analytics, and social media analytics.

When you figure out who your ideal customer is, you will understand your prospect’s demographics and psychographics, pain points, challenges, and motivations. Only then will you be able to come up with a copy that resonates with the right people.

Value proposition

Once you’ve figured out who your customers are, you will be able to articulate your value proposition. That is a statement of the benefit you can provide and the problem you can solve for the customer.

This should be a single sentence or a short phrase that will guide the rest of your copy. Luckily, if you just do an online search, you can find a number of tips to create an effective value proposition.

The right price

Ask yourself how much the product you are offering costs. This question should come before you sit down to write your sales page.

Know that for many customers, the price is a crucial factor. And that is why you need to get it right. Also, you may want to offer more than one pricing plan and label them with descriptive names to help users select the best option for them.

Bonus Tip: Live Chat

Photo by rawpixel.com from Pexels

Finally, consider adding the live chat feature to your website to allow the visitors to instantly connect to a customer service representative.

Through live chat, they can get answers to their questions or address a complaint. And it can also be used to help complete a purchase. The bottom line is that live chat improves customer service and customer service can determine whether you will drive more sales or not.

It may not seem like much, but the live chat feature can really do wonders when it comes to driving more sales.

About the author

Duran Inci is an Internet technology executive and digital marketing keynote speaker 15+ years of experience in e-business, e-commerce systems, integrations, custom programming, SaaS and digital marketing including content marketing, paid search and client acquisition/lead generation.

Featured Photo by rawpixel.com from Pexels