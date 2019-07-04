Which WordPress Quiz Plugin Should You Use to Draw Readers?

We all love ourselves some quizzes (unless you’re still a student) since they keep our brain cells engaged. When implemented online via WordPress quiz plugin, they can also double as icebreakers in addition to the website’s content. Because written content or even videos can only retain an audience for so long, depending on their attention span.

In fact, quizzes from your usual WordPress quiz plugin have been proven to lessen the bounce rate for your website or blog. If you don’t know it already, the bounce rate is the percentage of viewers on a website who leave right away after seeing just one page. Hence, quizzes can lower that percentage and improve the chances of visitors spending more time on your website thus engaging with your content.

So, if you want more people to spend time on your website, utilizing all available resources is a must. In that regard, here are the best WordPress quiz plugin names you’ll want to try. We’ve compared them all for you.

WP Quiz prides itself as the “best quiz plugin for WordPress.” Whether this bold statement holds true or not is subjective, but some of their quizzes were designed to go viral so there. That alone can be a huge help for your site as anything that goes viral is bound to leave a long trail of comments from the users and increase their interaction with your website.

Pros:

Has a free version

Unlimited quizzes, even for the free version

Quizzes can also be modified to have a subtle yet elegant animation

Well-optimized for mobile devices

Cons:

Pro version is a bit pricey at $59

Buggy update and protection can lead to plugin deletion

Ever seen a BuzzFeed page or quiz? They are simple, minimalist, yet engaging and fitting for millennials or anyone who knows their way around the internet. Of course, you’d want something in a similar style and smoothness; Quiz Cat lets you have that. It’s pretty much those but with more options for customized quizzes that can even include images and other gimmicks.

Pros:

Has a free version

UI is neat

Can shuffle answers to make things less monotonous for quiz retakers

Has extensive language supports for quizzes

Effortless quiz creation

Cons:

Free version is too basic

$49 price tag for the premium version

You can think of this one as another BuzzFeed-style WordPress quiz plugin. Similar to Quiz Cat, WordPress Viral Quiz showcases large images with multiple quiz results, much like BuzzFeed quizzes. However, it can be easier to use than Quiz Cat with more or less the same functionality or features. You won’t find it on the WordPress quiz plugins section, though- it’s only available through CodeCanyon.

Pros:

Reasonable one-time payment needed

Quizzes can easily go viral since it “compels” users to share before they see their results

Cons:

No free version

Somewhat limited to personality or trivia quizzes

Like WordPress Viral Quiz, ViralPress is a premium-only WordPress quiz plugin usually sold through CodeCanyon. It’s not exclusively a WordPress quiz plugin, however, as it also has functionalities for news, lists, videos, and polls. Think of it as a Swiss Army knife version of a WordPress traffic tool. It’s several methods to “glue” your audience to the site and the best part is it’s affordable.

Pros:

Only requires a one-time payment of $22

Offers three types of quizzes (trivia and two types of personality quizzes)

Offers full social integration

Comes with other tools like polls and meme generators that can be integrated into the quizzes

Cons:

Don’t purchase this one for the meme generator, or you’ll be disappointed

Support might be difficult to obtain

If ease-of-use is what attracts you in a plugin, then look no further than Ari Stream Quiz. The said WordPress quiz plugin is quick to install and utilize right away for making some brief viral modifications for your posts. Additionally, the Ari Stream plugin is open source and you can even contribute to developing or improving the plugin further.

Pros:

Has a free version

Offers BuzzFeed themes as well

Also has “force-to-share” for results function

Premium version is only $18

Cons:

Only offers personality and trivia quizzes

“Force-to-share” is only for the premium version

Like ViralPress, Contact Forms, Surveys & Quiz Forms Plugin by Formidable Forms is a multifunction tool for WordPress. It specializes in many functions apart from simply creating your quizzes. One of these functions includes the easy creation of forms for your website that lets subscribers pay, register, fill out other forms easier. You can still create your viral quizzes here, though.

Pros:

Comes with a free version

Has many functions apart from quizzes

Can be integrated with many other apps, websites, and services

Drag and drop function

Cons:

Quizzes are not as in-depth as the more dedicated WordPress quiz plugins

The name says it all, Quiz And Survey Master is designed to maximize clicks and page views to ensure that any post displaying their quizzes goes viral along with the quiz. For that matter, it touts its simple and smooth quiz builder with a plethora of options that may not even be present with the others in this list. Moreover, you can create surveys that also increase the time your audience spends on the website.

Pros:

Has a free version

Generous free version

Media options are astounding and even lets you incorporate videos in the quiz

Has a persistently visible timer function for when users get distracted from the quiz

You can select which features you want to avoid premium payment

Sends out emails for results

Cons:

The premium bundle can be pricey at $99/year if you have more than one site

Last but not least, we have yet again a multifunction plugin for your WordPress. The Forminator Contact Form, Poll & Quiz Builder is many things rolled into one plugin for your convenience. They also specialize in including “BuzzFeed-style” quizzes where there are no wrong answers. Of course, there’s the added bonus of easier registration form or poll creations.

Pros:

Has a free version

Quizzes include IQ tests and other similar Facebook viral quizzes

Cons:

Might not be as in-depth as other quiz builders