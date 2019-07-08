BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, July 8, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

Dotdash is seeking a smart and savvy online writer/editor with interests and knowledge specific to health nutrition and fitness to create bulleted copy to be used to enhance photography with annotations. This is a contract role.

The Healthcare Content Brief Writer will be assigned a variety of articles to write annotation bullets containing health and nutrition information.

Pour Toi inc. is a digital lifestyle brand for women of color who are on the verge of glowing up. Their mission is to offer endless content from daily inspiration, and the latest beauty trends to wellness and self-love. They are currently looking for writers to cover the following topics:

1. Career and finance

2. Women’s health/wellness

3. Travel

Are you passionate about dogs and great at writing? Are you a Veterinarian with writing experience? A pet website is looking for writers. They educate their audience of dog owners about dog training, nutrition and more. They need EXPERIENCED dog trainers and veterinarian writers to help produce quality content on a regular basis.

Compose.ly is looking for technical writers to produce blog posts in the software industry, with a focus on web application development and project management software. If you know what PHP, JavaScript, the waterfall model, object-oriented programming, and APIs are, then this might be a good role for you.

PaperStreet is looking for a writer who gets excited about writing SEO copy for . . . wait for it . . . law firms. I know, not the most sexiest of trades. But the copy writing never gets boring and you learn a lot about the law.You will be working on creating ideas for blog posts, creating practice area content, writing biographies, and writing detailed thought-leadership pieces.