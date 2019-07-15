A Blogger’s Guide to Working Outside

We’re currently in the middle of summer, and that means you’ll have the luxury of nice weather to enjoy. Depending on where you live, the weather might even be nice year-round. Either way, as a blogger, you might love the work you do, but it can be frustrating to spend your days pent up in a closed-off house or office.

So is it possible to do your work outside? The short answer is yes, if you’re willing to make some preparations in advance.

Key Areas of Consideration

Working outside presents a handful of challenges to bloggers:

Comfort and hardware. It’s typically not feasible to set up a full desk and office chair outside, so you’ll usually be stuck with something uncomfortable, like a patio chair or a wooden bench. This isn’t conducive to long-term efforts. You’ll also need to use tools that are portable; if you have a laptop, this shouldn’t be an issue, but not every blogger relies on a portable device primarily.

Batteries and charging. Your laptop Your laptop has a finite battery life , and when you’re outside, you’ll probably have no way to charge it. There are ways to get around this, but it’s an important challenge to consider.

Wi-Fi access. Most bloggers need the internet for research purposes, and all need it to publish their finished work. Some parks and cities now offer free Wi-Fi to their guests, but this is far from a guarantee.

Glare. Bright, sunny skies may seem pleasant, but they can make it Bright, sunny skies may seem pleasant, but they can make it extremely hard to read your digital screen . You’ll need some way to account for this.

Choose Your Main Location

Your first challenge will be choosing a main location. You can possibly work anywhere, but you need to keep the above challenges in mind.

For example, let’s say you want to work in a park. If possible, research the parks in your city and see if there are any that offer free Wi-Fi, or charging stations for electronic devices. If these are available, choose them over their ill-equipped counterparts. If you plan to work on a boat, make sure you have a boat bimini top to keep you in the shade and protect you from harmful UV rays.

You can also attempt to work outside your own home, provided you have the lawn space to do so. This is often the most convenient, since you can run an extension cord to provide yourself with electricity, and rely on the breadth of your Wi-Fi network to give you ample coverage outdoors.

Prepare an Initial Setup

You’ll need to work somewhere comfortable, where you can see your screen and write easily, so figure out a way to make it work. For example, if your park has comfortable swing benches, plan to get there early so you can nab a spot. If you’re working outside your own home, invest in a high-quality outdoor chair that allows you to work comfortably.

Make Accommodations for Missing Features

Next, you’ll want to take note of the missing features in your area of choice, since no outdoor spot is perfect, and plan to make accommodations for those missing features.

For example:

No Wi-Fi. If you aren’t going to have internet access, there are a few countermeasures you can prepare. The easiest approach is to set up a If you aren’t going to have internet access, there are a few countermeasures you can prepare. The easiest approach is to set up a mobile hotspot using your phone or another device, giving yourself internet access in all conditions. However, you can also plan to do the research phase of your writing in advance, then hammer out the article later. You could also make this a brainstorming or research day, using pen and paper instead of a digital device to jot down your thoughts and flesh out ideas.

No electricity. If you aren’t going to have a way to charge your device, you’ll want to fully charge your device before leaving the home, and consider investing in additional backup batteries. A relatively new device in good condition, with an extra set of batteries, could feasibly last you all day. Just make sure you’re saving your work regularly, in the event of an unexpected shutdown.

Prepare for Other Conditions

There are other conditions you might need to prepare for as well. For example, if you’re headed to a crowded location, you might have to deal with loud, distracting noises, so it may be wise to bring along a pair of noise-canceling headphones. If it’s going to be bright and sunny, and you don’t have adequate shade, be sure you bring (and use) some sunscreen. Have a backup plan in case your area is rained out, or if your chosen spot is occupied.

Working outside can be somewhat challenging, but it’s certainly possible with the right preparations. Account for all the important variables, and you’ll be able to enjoy the beautiful weather while still getting your work done.

Featured Image by Dean Moriarty from Pixabay