BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, July 15, 2019

Paid blogging jobs

The editorial team at Valnet Inc. is looking for a Reality TV expert to provide extensive coverage of the category’s biggest shows at ScreenRant.com – the #1 movie and TV website on Google.

Are you a dynamic writer and driven reality TV lover, who is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest shows, news, and rumors? As a freelance writer, you will create original, informative, and eye-catching articles that the audience is craving to read.

Are you a talented Online Content Editor with domain knowledge of Psychology? Would you like to work from home for 10+ hours a week? If so, you may have found your new gig! Psychology Today wants you.

Lifewire, one of the largest tech sites on the web, is looking for a number of experienced freelance technology writers who share their passion for creating content that leaves readers feeling educated, empowered, and understood. They’re looking for writers who think of themselves more as technology educators than journalists. Their goal is to demystify consumer technology for folks who may not be enthusiasts, but use technology every day.

The editorial team at TheGamer is looking for a Freelance Esports News Writer who will keep track of major esports events occurring around the world, pitch and write news articles based on significant moments, and follow important players in the esports culture. The Esports News Writer will follow major updates to competitive multiplayer games, break down patches, and make predictions on how those changes will affect the ‘meta’ of those games. Additional tasks may include interviewing esports stars and maintaining a calendar of events for the benefit of other writers.

Are you a pop culture enthusiast dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest comic book, movie, television, and video game theories and topics of conversation? Are you a self-starting, hard-working and dynamic writer who can craft articles offering deep-dive analysis and unique viewpoints across multiple industry sectors, all to tight deadlines and strict editorial standards?

The editorial team at Valnet Inc. is looking for a dedicated comic book, film and TV expert to produce original, thought-provoking feature articles for CBR.com – the oldest and most respected comic book culture website in the world.