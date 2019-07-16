Top Fitness Blogs to Follow in 2019

Modern society has allowed us all to work in the comfort of our homes without physical toil and labor; this is even applicable to office jobs. The alarming part, however, is that our frail mammalian bodies are simply not made to sit on a chair all day… unless you’re a monarch’s descendant, fat chance. So, now comes the hard part, enrolling yourself in a fitness regime to counteract years of being hunched in front of a monitor. Thankfully that is made easier with the top fitness blogs of 2019.

These guys have made it their business to share with you some successful and efficient fitness techniques so you can have the best of both worlds. Whether you’re in poor shape or health or you want to start your own business by taking your cues from top fitness blogs, you’ll find something here that might even change your life.

So sit back and relax (or not, because you’ll soon need the exercise); because here are the top fitness blogs you need to inspire you. They are in no particular order or ranking, just take your pick, there’s something for everyone.

Athlean-X

First up in this list is a mainstay of the fitness industry for several years now. Jeff Cavalier or better known as Athlean-X, has been around to help gym man bro dudes straighten up their fitness routines. Mostly for men, anyway but there’s really nothing stopping women from trying out his tips as they’re often unisex.

Jeff has made it his life’s work to debunk and point out the most common workout myths and mistakes while simultaneously presenting an alternative or solution. He’s also got a YouTube channel if videos are more your speed and you’ll need those anyway since he does a lot of demonstrations. His programs, however, cost quite a hefty sum so it’s best to avoid them if you are a novice or do not have a personal trainer. You’re tuning in to Athlean-X for the basics, exercise forms, and myth-busting and those are mostly free anyway.

Blogilates

Now, if scientific and authoritative fitness blogs are too intimidating for you, regardless of your gender, here’s a more stress-free domain. Blogilates is the brainchild of Cassie Ho, a certified fitness instructor with more than a decade of experience. As you can expect, and based on the name of her blog, Cassie specializes in pilates. That means no free weights or machines are involved, perfect for those without gym memberships.

That doesn’t mean there is no resistance training involved. Cassie still encourages her viewers to use their own bodyweight for maximum results. Her videos can sometimes be too long (usually 30+ minutes) but at least they’re all linked to her website; they are perfect for 30-minute daily workout sessions from home. Meanwhile, she’s also included some infographics with proper GIFs to teach you the proper form when exercising.

Built With Science

Built With Science is from Jeremy Either and he’s a Kinesiologist with plenty of legit certifications. He’s a less stressful and more informative Athlean-X and has a penchant for citing everything he says to established researches or studies. That means he’s perfect for people looking for no-nonsense and 100 percent verified and tested workout routines and virtual coaching.

Again, he has a paid program which is also quite pricey. It’s up to you if you want to avail of those but you most likely don’t need them; Jeremy tends to be in-depth with his free coaching and workout myth-buster YouTube videos. They are mostly made for men who perform resistance training with free weights but nothing stops women from applying this knowledge to their own training routines.

Fit Bottomed Girls

Instagram fitness models look great and all, but they’re not really relatable no matter how hard they try. If you really want a fitness program from “real people,” who don’t do things for cameras, Fit Bottomed Girls might be your thing. It was founded by two women (who presumably love Queen’s hit song) and they are even more stress-free than Blogilates.

They encompass many aspects of working out from routines and programs to even diet and meditation. Fit Bottomed Girls also gives dabbles in debunking some exercise myths and fitness perceptions. However, they do incorporate free weights into their coaching and training. So if that intimidates you still, then it might be time to overcome that fear and hit the gym- the blog will help you with gym etiquettes anyway.

Nerd Fitness

This right here is where some of us will likely feel at home the most. Nerd Fitness is comprised of a self-described community of misfits, underdogs… and… mutants(?). That’s what they claim. Anyway, they’ll not only help you in working out and getting your groove at the gym; they’ll also assist you with your mindset and habits. This is perfect, especially since people in their community (us, basically) are more prone to sedentary lifestyles.

Hence, you can expect Nerd Fitness to be a lot more creative with their methods than most other top fitness blogs. The incorporate sci-fi and fantasy tropes such as quests (of course) and more colorful roleplaying game (RPG) elements. You need not worry about inefficient fitness practices here as Nerd Fitness has promised to stay away from the “bro science” myths.

Ross Training

When it comes to bodybuilding or weight training, functional strength isn’t always accounted for. Ross Training by Ross Enamait (a professional boxer) ensures that you gain both functional strength and the aesthetics you want. He incorporates plenty of cardio exercises in his routines and programs, some of which he shares for free.

If you ever plan on being more athletic than the average bodybuilder, then Ross Training will help you there. He even has tips and coaching for people who don’t have gym memberships or equipment but still want to train using what they have at home. One thing is for certain with Ross’ training regime, your endurance will improve, and in turn, your health.

Workout Mommy

Here you go moms, didn’t think we’d leave you out did you? Most of these websites cater to a specific audience who usually have more time on their hands. That’s why Workout Mommy might be more suitable for busier women. It was founded by Lisa Gulley, a single mom of four and also a certified personal trainer. Oh, she’s also a breast cancer survivor. So if she can do it, so can you.

You’ll find her community of fitness moms quite welcoming and chill. Apart from workout tips and routines, they also share with you some inspiring success stories to keep one another motivated.

The Lean Green Bean

Despite all that’s been said and done, working out is only half the battle. The other half is your diet and you can’t be fit with junk food and conveniently processed stuff. The Lean Green Bean understands this. It was founded by Lindsay Livingston, a registered dietician. As such, she’s all about the healthy food and nutrition, not just workout routines that might lead nowhere without the proper diet.

In fact, a proper diet alone might even be a good substitute for exercise (depending on your lifestyle, of course). That’s why most of Lindsay’s content is all about food preparation and which food to eat to stay fit and healthy. Being a mom, she also understands that kids can be picky and hard to please when it comes to food- Lindsay has tips for them as well.