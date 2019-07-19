Typing words into your phone’s awkward QWERTY keyboard is so yesterday. Not only are you more prone to making more mistakes, but it can also be more time consuming compared to the next big thing in search engines: voice search. It is true that phones are getting smarter now and can recognize speech better these days. Hence, it is important to prime your WordPress content to be voice search-friendly.

Now, what exactly does voice search-friendly mean? It’s pretty much just a new search engine optimization (SEO) practice aimed at catering to phone users who perform voice search. After all, studies estimate that around 50 percent of all search engine queries are going to be done with voice search by 2020. Basically, we’re at the precipice of a new paradigm shift for SEO.

That’s why we’re here; to discuss how to make your WordPress content voice search-friendly. Of course, we did skip the obvious tips such as ensuring that your content is mobile-friendly, etc. Usually, those are already standard for SEO. These are the ones you’ll want to prepare for:

Think like your audience (voice search users)

This can apply for any SEO practice but it’s a lot more important for voice search. Think about when you yourself are using the voice search function of your phone. You tend to speak out in complete sentences and most other people do as well so that the phone will recognize their questions. This has had quite a radical effect on SEO and search engines.

Keywords are now a lot longer because of this. For that matter, long tail keywords or keywords with more than three or more words are more preferable when your tailoring content to be more voice search-friendly. You could even include whole questions are keywords if they’re short enough for that purpose. The best part is that you can mix up this optimization method with your traditional type keyword content or even edit relevant old works to include long tail keywords.

Create content that answers questions

Our second tip is essentially an extension of the first one. If you know what people need or want when doing their voice searches, then you can make your WordPress content more specific to their query.

You can create content that will address the information they’re looking for. It’s not just applicable with “how-to” queries but also in other aspects of internet searching. In fact, people use it all the time for queries involving fun & entertainment, local business information, personal assistance (usually smart speakers), and general information all with near equal usage distribution. So, you’ll want to make content that answers questions like “did Hopper really die in Stranger Things (oops)” or “best restaurants in X city” among many others.

Localize your keywords

We did mention above to answer voice search questions that ask for local business information, right? People love to ask Google directions on the nearest places they plan to go to, especially within their city. Be it a restaurant, gym, mall, or cafe, local businesses benefit a lot from these. You can do so too if you know the right keywords and the right places to include in your content.

Including words like cities, states, or even countries (for travelers) in your keywords (as long as they’re related) make for good voice search SEO. If your blog also involves traveling or restaurant or food reviews, basically going to places, you can utilize such a practice to practically increase your website’s traffic, particularly from voice search users.

Get to the point

By considering what your audience needs or wants whenever they perform voice searches, you can satisfy their queries and even gain a reputation for reliability. That will depend on how you present your information to their voice search question, however. You’ll want to include the most important information in as early in written content or video right away.

The inverted pyramid method of presenting information is key here. Because when people ask questions online, they want their answers straight away and not lead to some marketing lingo or rhetorical intro first, otherwise, they might not stay in your site. They might look for other more straightforward sources such as forums or your competitors.

Make headings as informative as possible

Here’s a fun fact for guys who create written WordPress content: lots of people don’t want to read it. Some of them only scan the text. This can be understandable especially if you don’t include the crucial information at the beginning. Regardless, you can make it easy for those kinds of people to still get information; maybe even encourage them to read the whole thing

Headings and subheadings (H1, H2, H3, etc.) help immensely in this regard. Because once you’ve invited the readers in with your voice search-friendly SEO measures, you need to make them stay. If you present as much information as available or even the gist in the headings or subheadings, it helps orient them which section of the article they need to read for the specific information they’re looking for.

Use structured data

Structured data is for the more advanced WordPress or website users out there. It’s not as simple as adding some words to your keywords or overhauling your writing style. If your specialty in your site is confined to written content, then you might find this confusing. It involves adding bits of code to your site’s source code to help search engines analyze your content and data and why they’re there.

Using structured data, you can further cater to users who voice search for local businesses or websites; having the structured data code will display crucial business information (rating, business hours, contact information) on the search engine results page. The result is that they’re more likely to click on your site or displayed content since it looks more credible. Implementing the structured data is something you need to discuss with your site admin as it can be quite technical. However, if you want to learn how to do it yourself, then there are websites like these that make it look easy.

Earn good feedback

Last but not least is improving your authority and credibility on Google or other search engines. Doing that is essential to businesses or even websites with their own rating system displayed on search engine results pages. In a sense, it’s also connected to using structured data because you need your good ratings or reviews to appear in your search results page.

Earning good reviews shouldn’t be too hard for businesses especially those with physical establishments; that’s assuming your business practices or services are decent. Earning reviews on Google, Yelp, or even TripAdvisor (depending on your blog) also shouldn’t be too difficult. If you do have a physical business, ensuring that you appear on local directories is also a must. You can check if you have the basics (Name, Address, Phone) using Placesscout or Yext, or add those details if they aren’t present already.