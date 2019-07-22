BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, July 22, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

Drinks is seeking a Freelance Direct Response Copywriter, who will be responsible for creating direct response copy that will be used across multiple promotional initiatives. Please send your resume and relevant work samples to be considered.

SmartBug Media, a leading digital and content marketing agency, is seeking a freelance marketing technology writer who has practical experience in the field, particularly with:

Marketing trends and popular technologies

Knowledge of inbound and digital marketing and sales teams

Understanding of, and passion for, the MarTech landscape and a desire to drive the conversation

Greengeeks is looking for a web hosting writer.

Requirements

Preferred: Bachelor’s degrees in journalism, English or communications.

Needs to be familiar with writing for the Web and best practices.

Has at least 3 years experience as Content Writer, preferably in the tech area.

Proficient in SEO (Search Engine Optimization)

Has a firm understanding of open source software such as WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, etc.

Knowledge of cPanel/WHM & the web hosting industry.

Knowledge of basic design fundamentals and familiar with digital content management systems.

Has an understanding of shared, reseller, VPS and dedicated server hosting.

Bustle is seeking remote part-time Entertainment Writers with a passion for TV to contribute 2 full days per week. Writers should have extensive knowledge of pop culture, strong news judgment, a fun and witty voice, and the ability to write quickly and cleanly. Writers will have an opportunity to write about all different kinds of television, including true crime, dramas, genre shows, reality TV, and comedies.

Bustle Digital Group is seeking a part-time, Remote Commerce Writer to create affiliate content for all of their digital properties. Writers will produce informative listicles and slideshows featuring products their readers will love across a wide range of categories (assignments can range from topics like “The Best Underwear For Working Out” to “Random But Genius Products For Millennials”)