Best Content Management Systems in 2019

The content management system is the backbone of your blog. It is the most familiar interface you’ll see every day when working. They have changed a lot over the years and for the better. Most of them make our task easier, but some are better than others when it comes to that. That’s why reviewing your options for content management systems 2019 should be mandatory so you know what is best for your website.

While you can still get away with building your own website on your own, you’ll need to be decent at coding. Content management systems can do the heavy lifting for you. Some of them are free, while others come at a more premium cost. If you’re serious, however, you’ve no choice but to go premium. After all, having full control of your content management is key to creating better content. Hence, here’s our pick of some of the best content management systems 2019 to help you decide.

We don’t recommend switching right away if you’re already settled in your current content management system. Just do consider these options when starting anew with another domain or other endeavors.

First off is one of the most (if not the most) popular in all content management systems 2019, WordPress. What initially started as a blogger’s best friend quickly became the standard for most websites today. That shows just how flexible this content management system can be. It comes with many assortments of plugins, themes, and a helpful community of its own along with the affordable premium pricing. WordPress’ strength, however, lies in its open-source quality, meaning anyone can chime in to improve it.

Pros:

Has a free version

Business plan is affordable

No shortage of useful or essential plugins

Customization options are easy and have a good variety

Versatile and flexible

Open-source

Cons:

Free version won’t get you far, no access to your own domain but that’s to be expected

It’s a resource hog, especially on the server for large sites

WordPress, despite being open-source and malleable, is not the best content management system choice for mobile platforms. After all, people these days use their phones and visit websites with their mobile devices on a daily basis. If that’s your focus market and audience, Wix might be better suited for you. It’s a cloud-based web development platform and lets you create mobile-ready and optimized sites with ease. It even showcases a drag-and-drop method of customization. It also has a free version too.

Pros:

Has a free version

Monthly business premiums are affordable starting at $5

Many plugins

Easy to use, customization is a breeze with drag-and-drop

Supports HTML5

Cons:

Again, the free version is more like a trial that won’t get you anywhere

Like Joomla, WordPress started out as a focused content management system platform. Just like how WordPress was initially made for blogs, Joomla! was made for portal-like websites. Both have evolved to be the industry standards when it comes to managing your blog or websites. In all respects, WordPress is slightly better than Joomla! arguably) but Joomla! has the advantage of having better security at the cost of some customization options you can easily enjoy on WordPress.

Pros:

Also has a free version

No enterprise plans, meaning totally free

Also open-source

Extensive security options even without plugins

Drupal is another one that’s similar to WordPress and Joomla!. In fact, these three are often pitted or compared against one another in a fierce triumvirate of content management systems arms race. All three of them have basically the same functions but one usually slightly excels in one aspect. In short, Drupal is no slouch and can easily compete with WordPress and Joomla. Drupal, at the moment, is great (or probably better) for multi-site configurations thanks to its better stability.

Pros:

Totally free like Joomla! (not accounting for server/hosting maintenance and premium plugins/theme costs)

Excels at multi-site configuration

Community support is also great

Cons:

Not for beginners, steep learning curve

Themes are not as abundant as WordPress

Despite its ease of use, sites like Joomla! and WordPress can still be intimidating for plenty of users, especially those new to blogging or building their own content management system-run websites. They’re open-source, after all, and can be complex. For an easier option, you might want to look into Squarespace. It boasts itself as an easy website builder, perhaps even more so than the more popular ones here. The main difference is that it isn’t open-source, meaning you’ll be at the mercy of the developers when it comes to bugs and features.

Pros:

Easy and simple to use

No experience needed for web development (so they say)

Has a free trial

Cons:

More pricey than other options here

Not open-source

Like Squarespace, Weebly is also a quick and easy way to set up your website. They even promise you can do it in mere minutes! It’s that easy. The content management system platform also lets you drag-and-drop user interface or website elements (even photos and videos) for easier customization and building. Once you’ve built your website, changing it up is also easy thanks to the drag-and-drop capability.

Pros:

Has a free version

Business plans are competitive with Wix, starting at $5 per month

Easy to use with drag-and-drop function

If you’re really determined from the get-go and want the most secure and business-focused content management system/website builder, then Magnolia’s name should precede its reputation for you. Despite its serious presentation, Magnolia is about as easy to use as some of the beginner-friendly website builders here. After all, it’s made for businessmen, people who don’t necessarily have coding experience but still need an online domain. At the heart of Magnolia, however, is the robust security which utilizes Java well.

Pros:

Has a demo/trial

Easy to use

Java-based, great security

Cons:

You’ll need to contact the company for pricing plans

Similar to Magnolia, Bynder is all about business and getting the best returns out of investing in an online platform. To that end, Bynder is a marketing-focused content management system best used by brands, big or small. Although, it’s usually for the bigger brands since Bynder is the costliest content management system in this list. It also doesn’t have a free version but has a limited two-week trial version. With its price, however, it more than makes up for that by helping marketers with the most mundane and time-consuming small tasks such as workflows and style guides.

Pros:

Great help for marketing brands

Handy tools not found in other content management systems 2019

Has a trial, at least (albeit a short one)

Cons:

No free version

Expect to pay hundreds of dollars per month, no exact amount– you’ll need to contact the company for a quote